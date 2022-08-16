Sing With Me Now: Alejandro Parker surprised with his Britney Spears-style latex suit

Although Alejandro Paker stands out for his eccentricity when dressing for each of his public presentations, this time the strictest jury of Canta Conmigo Now went one step further and chose an outfit that will never be forgotten.

the renowned actor Alejandro Parker played it and was encouraged to wear a very tight red latex suit that showed her figure completely, just like Britney Spears had done a few years ago in the video clip of the song “Oops!… I did it again”.

The jury of Canta Conmigo Alejandro Paker accompanied the red monkey with a hat of the same tone and a super cool jacket of the same material, which gave him a unique style that left everyone with their mouths open.

Without a doubt, the strict Alejandro Paker and the singer Cristian Castro are the two jurors who make people talk with each of the looks they choose to be on the podium of the singing reality show hosted by Marcelo Tinelli and that entertains everyone on the nights of El trece.

Expectations for Alejandro Paker’s reaction in the rematch of Canta Conmigo Now

It should be noted that the Monday and Tuesday will be the great rematch in Canta Conmigo Now and the best participants who were left out will be able to fight to enter the competition again, which generates expectations due to the reactions of Alejandro Paker, the “villain” of the competition.