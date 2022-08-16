Shock in Argentina, the former Verona Cirigliano arrested for attempted robbery

BUENOS AIRES (Argentina) – Ezequiel Cirigliano30, former great promise of the River Plate and then mysterious object al Verona in the 2013/2014 season (in the last season in force at Cynthialbalonga in Serie D) he was arrested in Buenos Aires. The charges against him are of trespassing, armed robbery and illegal carrying of a ‘war weapon’, specifically a 9mm revolver with 11 bullets in the magazine and one in the fire chamber. Cirigliano he had entered a house in the Caseros neighborhood and, seeing himself discovered, had fired the weapon he had with him. He is currently being held in a cell in the police station of the ‘Tres de Febrero’ department. At the time of his arrest, he was wearing a Paris Saint-Germain. Argentine national team under 17 and under 20, with whom in the past he played in the World Championships, Cirigliano he also played in the States with the Dallas and in Mexico with the Zacatepec. Currently, according to people in his entourage, he is being treated for psychiatric problems, meanwhile he has rejected the accusation of having wanted to commit a theft.