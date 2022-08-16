Shein returns to Mexico with a physical store

Shein is considered one of the most valuable brands in the world. clothing and his irruption being a pure player is confirmed by a Similar Web study.

Inside of the clothingfashion brands have established themselves in Mexico with estimated sales of more than 17 billion dollars by 2022, according to Statista.

The fashion market, according to Brand Finance, has key players such as Gucci and Vuitton, which have left luxury to be listed as clothing maquilas.

Winning the battle in the sale of high-volume clothing has different fronts in the world and Shein as a pure player of great figures for popularity in the segment, it has become a case of the valuable study in the demand for clothes today, since now it returns to Mexico with a physical store to compete.

Within the market of clothing in Mexico there is a single estimate by Statistical, which the platform carried out exclusively for subscribers to its platform. In this projection it is revealed that profits in the market would reach more than 7 billion dollars this 2022 and the projection is a very important reference because the trajectory that has been marked since 20019, a year before the contingency was unleashed, shows a recovery despite the inflation that appears in the current agenda.

A pure player with physical store in Mexico

The pure players in fashion are part of a trend that has strengths such as Shein and cases of entrepreneurship that have been native brands of social networks, with great success in this segment, such as Gym Sharka sportswear brand that began as a venture and has established itself as a key player in the activewear.

In case of Shein that returns to Mexico with its physical store is part of a campaign BTL who calls pop up tourwhich will open in the city of León, Guanajuato, from August 26 to 28 in Factory Shops Outlet Lion.

Compared to activations like the ones it has done in Spain, where it only has garments on display, the announcement for Mexico warns that the store will be subject to availability and while supplies last.

To get to the store, located in the boulevard Airport 841, in the Santa Anita neighborhood, the journey from the Guanajuato International Airport is approximately 17 minutes. This headquarters is the physical store that Shein will open for the first time in the Bajío.

The measure follows a series of activations that the brand has had in Mexico. The first occurred in Interlomas in May 2021. The pure player It later opened last May in the city of Monterrey and, after the activation in León, the brand is expected to make the last activation of this type, of three expected for this 2022.

As well as Shein has launched into the experience with physical stores pop upother brands have gone from being simple ventures to a business like Gym Shark, that has established itself as one of the example brands that, from starting with incipient maquila made from home, became a brand with a robust business model both on-line as with physical stores.

These two cases prove the opportunity that brands have clothing in demand by the consumer. In a projection of Similar websitethe site placed the Chinese domain as a leader in the clothing digital, based on the visits that your site registers, with 3.4 percent of the world total, just followed by Nike with a 2 percent.

The value of clothing and the way digital establishes crucial activities, defines a key role in the market, where brands have now made the .com a showcase of great demand by the consumer.

