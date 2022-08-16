Salma Hayek shows the reality of going out to dinner with Tom Cruise | Love 40

Friendships in Hollywood can be long lasting. Salma Hayek knows it well. The Mexican can boast of having great friends in the industry. Without going any further, she is a close friend of Penélope Cruz, whom she loves and adores as a member of her family. But the Spanish is not, far from it, the only star on Salma’s agenda.

In fact, the Mexican star gets along wonderfully with one of the ex of the famous Spanish. Nothing more and nothing less than Tom Cruise.

Salma and Tom took advantage of the fact that they coincided in London to meet for dinner. Thanks to the actress’s Instagram account, where she has more than twenty million followers, we have been able to see the odyssey that is going out for a drink with Cruise. The reason? The weight of his fame does not allow him to take more than two steps in a row without being asked for a photo.

Salma and Tom went last Saturday, July 16, to dinner at a prestigious restaurant in the British capital. They were accompanied by Salma’s husbandFrancois-Henri Pinault, as we have seen on social networks.

The artist took the opportunity to upload some videos of what it is like to share an evening with the protagonist of Top Gun. “When you invite your friend Tom to dinner”, wrote the actress next to the post. In it we can see some videos of Tom posing with fans in the restaurant.

In this way, what could have been a quiet evening among friends ended up being a fan event for the actor. Many followers and followers approached the actor without any shame to ask for a photo.

It is true that seeing Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek in a restaurant has to impact. Especially when they were accompanied by several bodyguards who accompanied the actor. And it is that the artist does not go out without them. Maybe that doesn’t help to go unnoticed.

Salma’s post has not gone unnoticed by her followers. Many of them praise the two stars’ patience in dealing with fans at dinner. There are also those answers that ask for a little respect for the stars. A little bit of space in your spare time. You have to know when and how to ask for a photo.

“How fun they are”, “Please, leave them some space”, “I would like to have a photo with Salma”, “What two icons” or “I also want to meet them”, are some of the messages that can be read in the post.

Without a doubt, going out to dinner being a Hollywood star is not easy. Especially if you want to go unnoticed.