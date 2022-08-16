Salma Hayek, Adamari and other celebrities prove that being sexy in a bikini is not against age

Beauty stereotypes are there to be broken and that is what certain celebrities are doing who are shouting to the world that women 50 and over are just as sexy as anyone else, Regardless of age.

They are not self-conscious about their figure and show them off in a bikini during this summer season, empowering others to stop getting carried away what they will say and assume that we are beautiful and sensual, regardless of our stage of life.

Celebrities who inspire us to wear our bikini without age being a brake

Salma Hayek

The most recent to send a powerful message was the protagonist of Eternals, who posed very seductively for her 21.6 million followers.

At 55 years old, the famous opted for a two-piece swimsuit accompanied by a poncho with vertical lines, perfect for stylizing the silhouette and with very modern fringeswith whom she wasted self-confidence.

Adamari Lopez

Just as beautiful and full of self-esteem, the Puerto Rican was seen during her vacations next to her daughter, Alaia, 7 years old, with whom she went on a cruise through Europe. Before she left, He gave his fans a sexy pose with a black trikini that confirms that he is in his best stage.

Sofia Vergara

Conveying the same example of self-confidence and acceptance, the Colombian Sofía Vergara shared a sexy sunbathing pose that received more than 792 thousand likes, changing the perception of many about what a woman should look like in her fifth decade of life.

Demi Moore

At 59 years old, the protagonist of Ghost it is another one that does not accept being imposed on what it should look like or how it should act. The famous enjoys her free time on the beach wearing bikinis of all sizes and shapes, breaking outdated ideas of society. Bravo!