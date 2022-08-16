Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt will star in a movie together for the first time

There are several star duos that we love to see repeated in the cinema, however, it is much more curious and generates more expectations, when we see on the screen actors who had never worked together before because this implies that we will see something completely new and that the duo can work very well and give us a great work of art as will be the case with Ryan Gosling Y Emily Blunt who will share credits in the director’s next film David Leitch who comes from directing the action comedy Bullet Train.

Since 2020, dead line reported that Universal Pictures obtained the rights to the project in question, which it already presumed to Leitch in the management chair Gosling as protagonist. At the time, the film had no title. Today we know what it is The FallGuy, like the eighties television series about a group of stuntmen who become bounty hunters.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker