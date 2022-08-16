“Ronaldo, Manchester United ready to let him go”

MANCHESTER (England) – The Manchester United he would have entered the order of ideas to yield Cristiano Ronaldo. The English club, as reported by the ‘Sun’, would no longer say no to the sale of the Portuguese champion. THE Red Devils they would absolutely not want to deprive themselves of Ronaldoidentified as the key player in the new United’s rebuilding process Erik Ten Hag. In the last hours, however, the situation would have been totally reversed: thanks to the absence of Ronaldo himself at the training sessions at the beginning of the season and the unsuccessful return to the season. Red Devils, United would have decided to ‘sacrifice it’. The same ‘Sun’, however, reveals a background: already last January Ronaldo would have warned the management of the United, claiming that he would leave Manchester if he did not qualify for the good parlor of Europe. With the sixth place finish and the heavy delay of 35 points from the champion Manchester City, Ronaldo would now be at the farewell step.