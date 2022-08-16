Rome Market – Cristiano Ronaldo Bomb! Kluivert-Belotti: everything changes

What do Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo have in common? Yes, of course they are both Portuguese but the thing that really makes them similar is the desire to win. The Special One he won literally everything there was to win. Same goes for CR7. And neither of them are going to stop. But let’s get to the point. As reported by The Gazzetta dello Sport: “Ten Hag has decided! The Portuguese can now leave”. In short, the story between Ronaldo and Manchester United was short but intense. The latest rumors reveal that Ronaldo feels like a fish out of water. A condition that would have prompted him even to eat alone in the canteen, separated from the rest of the team.