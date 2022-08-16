Rome Market – Cristiano Ronaldo Bomb! Kluivert-Belotti: everything changes
What do Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo have in common? Yes, of course they are both Portuguese but the thing that really makes them similar is the desire to win. The Special One he won literally everything there was to win. Same goes for CR7. And neither of them are going to stop. But let’s get to the point. As reported by The Gazzetta dello Sport: “Ten Hag has decided! The Portuguese can now leave”. In short, the story between Ronaldo and Manchester United was short but intense. The latest rumors reveal that Ronaldo feels like a fish out of water. A condition that would have prompted him even to eat alone in the canteen, separated from the rest of the team.
Mourinho and Ronaldo they have known each other since the days of Real Madrid and the image we have highlighted is a historical relic from 23 February 2013 (Deportivo La Coruna vs Real Madrid). The presence of the Special One, the arrival of former teammate Paulo Dybala and the Friedkin family’s ambitious project could convince Ronaldo to marry Roma and the Giallorossi colors. It is a difficult operation but it is not impossible. And that’s not all yet. What does Ronaldo have to do with the imminent departure of Kluivert and Belotti? Attention also to Zaniolo: this is what is happening! <<<
