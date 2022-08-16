Rock archive format: post-Clash chronicles

Sometimes to understand how you are growing up, euphemism for not writing “how are you getting old”, you need to look at someone else’s registry office. We need a road to rock’n’roll, “The road to rock’n’roll”, the single recently released to launch “Joe Strummer 002: the Mescaleros years”, anthology (4 cd) that collects the activity of Clash leader in the post-Clash, out September 16 for Dark Horse. John Graham Mellor, for the world Joe Strummer, for many simply Uncle Joe, one who changed your life, has branded it.

It is he – who would have turned 70 on 21 August, died on 22 December 2002 from a heart attack – who tells us how long it has been since the cries of punk set in motion a revolution, certainly aborted just think of the music that passes the convent, yet at the basis of any contemporary aesthetic.

If “Joe Strummer 001”, in 2018, had put in order in the rarities of the Clash period – “the only band that matters” (the only band that matters), the initiates repeat themselves – this time we are in the after-legend, when the omelette it is done and it will never go back. Uncle Joe, Uncle Mick Jones, Uncle Paul Simonon and Uncle Topper Headon broke up badly, at the peak of their careers, in 1982, the year of “Combat rock”, the best possible definition of their cocktail of punk, rock, soul, reggae, rockabilly, folk, jazz, rap, funky and so on, declined in a rebellious, antagonist, militant, street-style like sound. In 1985 Strummer trailed behind Simonon in an apocryphal formation. “Cut the crap” marks the end: “Whatever a group is, it’s the chemical blend of those four people that makes a group work. This is a lesson everyone should learn: you can’t joke about it. If it works, let it go, do whatever it takes to get it going, but don’t mess with it. We learned it bitterly, ”Uncle Joe will later explain, who, like all the other Clash uncles, has never thought of a reunion, despite the millions of pounds placed on the plate.

Without the Strummer group he feels lost, lost everything he fought for, everything he built, Uncle Mick was the alter ego he was confronted with to write seminal albums like “The Clash” (1977), “White riot” (78), “London’s calling” (79), “Sandinista” (80). Musically soundless, he looks to the cinema, as an actor (“Rights to Hell” by Alex Cox in 1987 and “Mystery train – Tuesday night in Memphis” by Jim Jarmusch in 1989) and composer (the soundtrack of “Walker”, again by Cox, released in 1987, and is his first solo album). A tour with the Pogues makes his itchy hands return, in 1995 he founded Mescaleros and marries Lucinda Tait. “Rock art & the X-ray style” is not a masterpiece, but it is still good news.

When Uncle Joe dies, Dawn tries to pick up on what he left her, the music. “Her files were scattered around the house, in the study, even in the barn. There were diaries in the grocery bags, tapes, records, sketches, notes, ”she recalls. As a serial accumulator, Strummer leaves a lot of material to work on, to explore, to listen to with gusto, this anthology tells us.

The cataloging process begins thanks to my friend Damien Hirst, continues with another artist, Robert Gordon McHarg III, then passes into the hands of David Zonshine, who has already worked with George Harrison’s heirs and in those “shopping bags” he finds the things he put in the boxset: next to the two Mescaleros album (the second, “Global a go-go” is from 2001) and to the posthumous “best of” “Streetcore” (with “Redemption song” by Marley) here is a record of B sides and post-Clash rarities. Here is “Secret agent man” by Johnny Rivers that Strummer recorded for a film with Vin Diesel, here are alternate versions of “Coma girl” and “Tony Adams”, here is the home demo of “A road to rock’n’roll” (” If you do not believe in good or bad, it is good that you prepare to explain the reason to the devil “), here is a” London is burning “, which belongs to the Mescaleros, not the almost homonymous and mythical one of the Clash.

“Joe Strummer 002” is stuff for completists and grandchildren, but it could turn the lights back on on the street-rebel rocker Woody Guthrie wanted to do and as he wrote on his six-string: “This guitar kills fascists.” In the archives there is material for a “Joe Strummer 003”, especially a secular rosary of rock’n’roll classics: “Be-bop-a-lula” by Gene Vincent, “Rave on” by Buddy Holly, “Blue moon of Kentucky »by Bill Monroe taken by Elvis Presley. That’s how he started, Uncle Joe, playing pubs with the 101’ers, that was the pre-Clash era. The grandchildren began with him: “I wanna a riot, a riot of my own”. The past that does not pass.