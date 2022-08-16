RM and J-Hope went to Billie Eilish’s concert and showed their happiness with ARMY as follows

According to the great exciting concert of Billie Eilish, an American singer and songwriter who became famous from the age of 13 with amazing performances, this time she fell in love with the public with an unimaginable event, having as a surprise two members of bts who undoubtedly proved to be the most passionate fans when listening to their music.

This concert was established in Korea of South in Seoul, on the night of August 15 (KST), where the singer showed how impressive her voice can be, in an atmosphere full of spectacle, with more than 20,000 people supporting her, in which MR Y J Hope of BTS found themselves dancing to “Bad guy” and many more hits during their show in Korea with much emotion.

In accordance with their busy little schedule, due to the arrival of solo hits, the two idols wasted no time and went to Billie Eilish’s concert at once, to admire her and sing with all passion during her “Happier than ever” World Tour. in which the members can be seen enjoying the event with the fans dancing and singing at the top of their lungs.

Although they weren’t the only K-Pop artists to appear, Jung Ho Yeon was caught in the audience giving it their all, as rappers from BTS screaming and jumping to the beat of “Bad guy”, firing their energy and joy at the show on social media.

Below is the video of RM and J-Hope enjoying “Bad guy”, as Billie Eilish’s most acclaimed hit: