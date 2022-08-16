Rita Ora, she is the sexiest in the world

An artist who is also image, seduction, style, as well as music. A volcanic energy, which according to many makes her the sexiest sleep in the world. Not convinced? Look at this photo that we publish: it is the definitive proof.

A woman made like her homeland, the Albanian Kosovo, stony but with a warm heart. Her original name is Rita Sahatçiu, and was born in 199o a Pristina, the capital of a land disputed between the Albanian majority and the Serbian minority. Cradle of two nations, Kosovo has rarely known peace and even Rita’s family, a wealthy family, with relationships in the world of entertainment and art, preferred to move to a safer place. A city where all the ethnic groups of the world, and sometimes collide. But the war, at least, remains far away. London.

Rita Ora, the music

The family name in Albanian means “watchmaker” but once in London, when his daughter was barely one year old, Mr. Sahatçiu he preferred to choose a simpler name, but related to his own. He fished in Italian, the second language of the Albanians and found Ora. A lucky name. Since her debut in 2o12, Rita has continued to ring, punctual as a stopwatch, exceptional placings in the sales charts: thirteen times in the top ten, four first positions. Sales successes, excellent collaborations (we only remember Iggy Azalea, Tinie Tempah, Avicii, Clean Bandit, Calvin Harris, Chris Brown, Liam Payne and Ed Sheeran), they also cast her as a television personality. You become the judge of the main talents, an essential character.

The image: is she really the sexiest in the world?

Beyond and beyond music, Rita Ora is a personality, an icon. She is image, style, a world. Many think that she is the most complete artist after Madonna, a woman who is marking an era. It is no coincidence that world brands, which live on image, have wanted it as a testimonial. Let’s talk about Calvin Klein, by Italian Superga, by Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli, Coca Cola and Samsung. Mass brands, top stylists, everyone is looking for the energy and sexyness of Rita Ora. Last but not least, too Madonna wanted it to give her image to Material Girl, her clothing brand.

Rita Ora’s animal magnetism, her artistic and erotic charge have made many say that it is her the sexiest woman in the world. So does the page Rita Ora Archivesdedicated to the adoration of Rita in that great modern mausoleum of the cult that is Instagram.

“Tell me a sexier woman than Rita Ora”, wrote by posting this photo “I wait”. And looking at the photo of Rita, which she lets herself be photographed and combed and adored in her nonchalant half nakedness, while her skin (and much more) peeps out of an open white shirt, we are certain that she will have to wait a very long time. Rita Ora is really the sexiest woman in the world. Now and for all the foreseeable future.