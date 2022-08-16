Rihanna’s staggering fortune: Forbes highlights the singer as America’s youngest billionaire

At just 34 years old, Rihanna is a person who can affirm, without fear of being denied, that she has already touched the sky with her two hands.

Born on the island of Barbados, she has a career in music that places her as one of the most famous singers with the most followers in the world. But, additionally, she is a successful businesswoman, creator of her own cosmetics and skin care brand, Fenty Beauty (foundations, powders, highlighters and lipsticks) and the Savage X Fenty lingerie line.

This business activity, through which she is linked to the luxury multinational LVMH (owner, among other brands, of Louis Vuitton), has her permanently attending numerous events related to the world of fashion and beauty. And, in addition, it is what explains her enormous fortune, which, according to Forbes, amounts to 1,400 million dollars!

This figure places Rihanna as the youngest billionaire on the list “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” (The richest self-made women in the United States), compiled by the aforementioned business magazine.

However, this money-making machine has meant for the “Umbrella” singer practically sacrificing her career in music. While there was a time when she released a new song almost every week, since 2020 Rihanna has not released any new songs.

In any case, currently the artist’s main priority is the son she had in May as a result of her relationship with rapper and producer A$AP Rocky.