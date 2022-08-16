Rihanna with the most controversial (and voluminous) boots of spring / summer 2023. The look is immediately viral

Rihanna in the oversized boots inspired by 17th century men’s fashion

Rihanna has kept a relatively low profile since she gave birth to her first child in May, born of a relationship with rapper A $ AP Rocky. However, it seems that the singer is finally coming out of hibernation, to the delight of all fans of her style. Earlier this week, in fact, Rihanna returned to show herself from a fashion point of view at a dinner at the Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato in New York, showing off a little black dress under a white shirt by Raf Simons, a rather bold choice for an evening in a historic Manhattan venue. To add a touch of glamor to this casual look, she wore a pair of crystal-embellished satin pumps, courtesy of The Attico.

Y / Project, spring summer 2023 collection.Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com

An anticipation of the spring summer 2023 trends

However, it’s the shoes she wore on Friday, August 12 during another Manhattan outing that quickly went viral. Despite the sweltering temperatures in August, Rihanna had no qualms about showing off Y / Project thigh-high boots, shoes that appeared in different colors and materials on the brand’s Spring / Summer 2023 runway. “We always try to invite our customers to enjoy the garments and play with them,” said the creative director of the fashion house, the Belgian Glenn Martens, about these over-the-knee boots with an abundant silhouette, clearly inspired by seventeenth-century men’s boots. “There is something gothic, something Flemish … the atmosphere that reigns in Bruges”.