Rihanna wears the most controversial boots that could succeed in the fall

Rihanna’s style never leaves you indifferent. The one from Barbados is one of the most chameleonic artists thanks to her transgressive style that always captures attention. This is how we were able to verify it during her pregnancy, a stage in which she revolutionized her maternity looks with very suggestive tops and dresses with which she showed off her curves.

After a few months away from the media spotlight, the singer has once again been seen with outfits that could advance several of next year’s trends. In one of her first public appearances after giving birth to her son, the also actress she bet on a outfits very comfortable with a baggy shirt and baggy jeans, a choice he completed with sneakers and sunglasses.

Rihanna with her partner ASAP Rocky in New York GTRES

This week, Rihanna has returned to be seen in New York with a very surprising styling. The businesswoman did not hesitate to put on the high boots that could become one of the most controversial trends of the next autumn-winter season.

Rihanna with the eccentric boots in New York WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

It is a design by Y/Project, one of the firms that has revolutionized street style with its eccentric clothing and accessories. For a night date, Rihanna has taken the opportunity to release the high boots, known as thigh high bootswhich are part of the brand’s spring-summer 2023 collection.





A striking footwear that is made of black dyed denim fabric and that could practically look like pants, thus joining the fashion of the Balenciaga “boot-trousers” that Kim Kardashian does not stop wearing and that inspired Rihanna a few years ago to release his own version for his firm Fenty.

Rihanna with her controversial styling in New York WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The one from Barbados combines the “pantaboots” with a loose T-shirt by Robert Fitzgerald Diggs -known as RZA- and a denim miniskirt by Tom Ford for Gucci in 1996. Also from that time, she has recovered a vintage snake-print bag, thus confirming that the designs from when Ford was creative director of the Italian firm are very fashionable again.