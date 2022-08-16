Rihanna betrayed by ASAP Rocky one month after giving birth?

Rihanna betrayed by boyfriend A $ AP Rocky one month after giving birth? The rumor has driven social media crazy in recent days, between the indignation of the superstar’s fans and the caution of others who have never given credit to the rumors. The gossip was triggered by an influencer, Louis Via Roma (nickname of Louis Pisano), who told on Twitter how the two would have left due to the infidelities of the rapper and producer: the betrayal would have occurred during Paris fashion week with shoe designer and stylist Amina Muaddi (who works for Rihanna’s shoe brand and has also designed a capsule collection for her boyfriend).

After the earthquake triggered by the news, aggravated by the idea of ​​a betrayal so close to childbirth, the denials arrived. Not by the two directly involved, who were however paparazzi together with Barbados (Rihanna’s country of origin, 34 years old), as well as from the stylist Muaddi, who spoke of a “vile and cruel lie”, and from a source close to the couple who confirmed to the Tmz website that it is “100% false. “. Louis Via Roma also reversed at that point, apologizing for the decision to post rumors on Twitter and explaining that he wanted to take some time away from social media “to learn how to use the platform better”.