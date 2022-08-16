“Resounding Manchester United, the termination of Ronaldo’s contract is considered!”

MANCHESTER – Two losses in a row in the first two of the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo apathetic and Ten Hag immediately at the center of criticism: Manchester United’s season could not have started worse. First the knockout at home against Brighton, then the sensational thud with Brentford, who won 4-0, so much so that Ten Hag canceled the rest day to make the team work hard. And now the rumors of an early farewell of CR7 are added, indeed they continue. In short, the mix is ​​really explosive.

Ronaldo, termination of the contract?

The market is still open and the Ronaldo case continues to hold ground. The former Juve has already asked United for the sale to play the Champions League, but now the surprise move could be made by the English club: according to Sky Sports Uk, the Red Devils would be thinking about termination of the Portuguese contract, who still has one year with the option for another twelve months. Manchester did not like Cristiano’s behavior at this start of the season, and now he is under examination: either he changes his attitude or the goodbye hypothesis becomes more concrete.

14km ​​run: Ten Hag stopped by staff

The management of Ronaldo is obviously also in the hands of Ten Hag, who in the meantime closes ranks and goes hard: he did not give the team a day off, making them sweat on the pitch. In England they write that in the extra session he wanted to run his for nearly 14 kilometers, because Brentford ran much more than Manchester on Saturday (109 km against 95), but the trainers and medical staff convinced him to postpone due to the risk of injuries. Total chaos.