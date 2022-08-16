Remembering when Paul Walker recorded an ad for… a Renault Fluence!

One of my “guilty pleasures” or “guilty pleasures” is see me every year the first movie of “Full Throttle”. A film focused on the world of crime and illegal races with tuned cars, released in 2001. A film that gave rise to a saga that has nothing to do with its beginnings and that launched its protagonists to stardom, highlighting the role of VinDiesel and Paul Walker. The latter died in a terrible car accident in 2013, and in this article I want to remember one of his most unknown roles: extra in a Renault advertisement.

It is normal that you do not remember the Renault Fluence. It was the four-door version of the third generation Renault Mégane and it was anything but exciting. In fact, it was a boring and bland car like few others. However, the brand’s Latin American subsidiary decided to launch a GT version of the Fluenceequipped with a 2.0 F4R four-cylinder engine and 180 hp, developed by RTA (Renault Technologies America). A good performing turbocharged engine, accompanied by a more aggressive body kit and a more agile set-up.

It was produced in Argentina and was sold exclusively in the Latin American market.

This car so oriented to a specific market had to have an advertisement to match. Launched on the market in 2012, Renault decided to take advantage of the popularity of Paul Walker and the latest The Fast and The Furious movies to launch an advertisement starring the actor. A peculiar announcement, in which a Renault Fluence merges with a Formula 1 and skids on a runway, hosted by the American actor. Perhaps the last role in which you expected to see the policeman become an international criminal.