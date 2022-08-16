Referee in Germany, Deniz Aytekin, confesses that he pretended to use VAR

A curious situation in the opening match of the Bundesliga between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern, which ended in a 1-6 win for the Bavarians, was revealed by the referee, Deniz Aytekin.

The referee Deniz Aytekin admitted to having resorted to a trick to disguise that the VAR was reviewing a play and thus prevent the spectators from becoming impatient with the interruption.

“There was a situation at the beginning of the second half in which it was reviewed that there had been a penalty. I whistled for a corner kick and from VAR they told me to wait that they had to check a possible foul in the area”, the referee told the magazine “Kickers“.

“I didn’t want people to know because I didn’t want to affect the development of the match and the atmosphere. So I went to where the players were crowded and told (Dayot) Upamecano to stop what he was doing,” he added.

Upamecano, surprised, replied that he had not done anything.

“I know, but I need time,” he told her. Aytekin.

Aytekin told this story after a controversy over a long review of a play in the game Bayern-Wolfsburg which ended in the annulment of a goal by Sadio Mané -which would have made it 3-0 for the Bavarians- due to Thomas Müller’s previous offside.

According to Aytekinin Germanyreviews are usually resolved more quickly than in other leagues.

“In other countries reviews are on average 15-20 seconds longer. But to viewers a 75-second review feels like an eternity,” he said.

Behind the Bayern-Wolfsburg the coach of bayern, Julian Nagelmannjoked that the review had taken 5 hours and 34 minutes before it could be determined that there had been offside.

Aytekin, in his statements to “Kicker” admitted that it is not always feasible to resort to the trick he used.