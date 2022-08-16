races with the highest demand at BUAP 2022

Nearly 32,000 new students, from the upper secondary and higher levels, joined the face-to-face classes of the BUAP on August 15, being the careers of Medicine, Law and Psychology the most requested options in times of pandemic.

Through a statement, the university reported that 27,600 start classes on August 15, while the rest, 4,400, in January of next year, corresponding to the Spring period.

The enrollment of new income is distributed as follows: in the City of Puebla, at the upper middle level there are 4,500 students; and at the top level 18 thousand. While, in the regional campuses there are 4,500 at the upper secondary level and 5,000 at the higher level.

For this admission process, the highest house of studies in Puebla expanded its academic offer with the creation of:

Agricultural Technological Baccalaureate, in the municipality of Ixtepec, attached to the Northeast Regional Complex

Bachelor of Engineering in Agronomy, in the Faculty of Agricultural and Livestock Sciences.

Now the academic offer of the BUAP is made up of 89 face-to-face degrees, six semi-schooled, nine at a distance and two in open mode; In addition, two technicians, four schooled high school programs -including high school-, one distance high school, two higher university technician and two associate professional.

The professional options with the greatest demand in the current admission process were Medicine, Law, Psychology, Stomatology and Architecture.

On August 13, the following high schools were registered directly at the regional campus (only those corresponding to the headquarters): Ixtepec, Chiautla de Tapia, Chignahuapan, Cuetzalan, Tehuacán, Teziutlán, Tlacotepec de Benito Juárez, Tlatlauquitepec, Venustiano Carranza and Zacatlan.