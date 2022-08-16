Quentin Tarantino Says Indiana Jones 4 Is Better Than The Last Crusade

The successful movie franchise Indiana Jonesdirected by Steven Spielberg and starring Harrison Ford, began in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark – 95% and, thanks to its critical and commercial success, three other installments made their way to the big screen: Indiana Jones and the temple of doom – 84% of 1984, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – 88% of 1989 and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull – 78% from 2008.

Currently, various review sites and thousands of people around the world have placed Indiana Jones 4 (The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) as the worst film in the series, accusing it of having an excessive reliance on CGI and poor character direction. Secondly, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is among the favorites of the franchise, and fans generally rave about it.

In a recent interview, acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood – 94%, Violent Times – 94%), showed that some of their tastes go against what the majority favors, as they assured that The kingdom of the crystal skull is higher than the last crusade. Without a doubt, this is a controversial preference on the part of the filmmaker, who places Indiana Jones 4a film that is known as the black sheep of the franchise, about the last crusadewhich is practically considered a jewel of the saga.

During a recent episode of the podcast ReelBlend (via Comic Book Resources ), the famous director did not hesitate to share his opinion about the Indiana Jones films, and in addition to declaring that he loved The kingdom of the crystal skullrevealed that he prefers it over its “boring” predecessor. Tarantino said the following:

I like The Crystal Skull better than Sean Connery’s. I don’t like Sean Connery’s. Dislike [esa] Not at all. She is so boring. She is boring! And she is not an interesting character. The prank is done immediately. She’s like Stop! Or My mom will shoot.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull It hit theaters on May 22, 2008 and, despite poor reviews and mixed reception from audiences, this film remains the highest grossing in the franchise, grossing an impressive $790.7 million worldwide. In addition to being judged on its special effects, it is considered by many to be the worst in the franchise due to the inclusion of aliens, but perhaps Tarantino don’t see this as a flaw. During the podcast, the filmmaker also revealed that Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Not only is it his favorite movie in the series, but it’s also his favorite movie in his career. steven spielberg. Tarantino said the following:

At the end of the day, I think my favorite Spielberg-directed movie, again, with Jaws carved out of his own Mount Rushmore, is Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. A movie so fucking rude it created a new MPAA rating [Motion Picture Association of America].

