Price of the dollar today Tuesday, peso opens with depreciation

Today, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, the dollar quotes at 19.9310 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Monday at 19.8752 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.46% or 9.12 cents, trading around 19.92 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.8182 and a maximum of 19.9278 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8752 – Sell: $19.8752

: Buy $19.8752 – Sell: $19.8752 HSBC : Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86

: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86 Banamex : Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95

: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80 Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82

Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82 IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79

Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91 Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90

Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90 Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29

Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29 Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04

Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04 Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43

Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43 Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $24,001 with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today Monday, peso starts the week with a slight loss

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.24 pesos, for $24.02 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.