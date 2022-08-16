Press reveals details of the meeting between Neymar and Mbappé

The ‘penalti gate’ case was closed after speaking with the two stars of Paris Saint-Germain

The PSG thrashed the Montpelier (5-2) to maintain his record of 100% in the Ligue 1. But the attention of the game last Saturday (13) was focused on the controversy over the team’s penalty takers. The case, already called a “penalty gate” by the French press, prompted a backstage meeting at the club.

According to the newspaper Le Parisian, Neymar Y Kylian Mbappe were summoned to a conversation in the PSGwhich was also attended by coach Christophe Galtier and the Parisian sports director Louis Fields.

The matter, according to the newspaper report, came to a head after the meeting between the two, in which the two players took a “slap on the wrist”.

The newspaper says that Louis Fieldswho is Portuguese, asked Neymar Y Mbappe that their behavior should never affect the performance of the team and that “dirty dishes”, if any, should be dealt with in the locker room and not on the field, with the cameras.

Neymar and Kylian Mbappé during a PSG match for the French Championship Getty Images

fields has worked in the Monaco with Mbappe since the star was 14 years old, which, according to the newspaper, makes it easier for them to talk face to face.

According to the report, Mbappe Y Neymar they have made peace and have recognized their mistakes. The Brazilian acknowledged that his attitude on his Twitter, of liking the publications that criticized the fact that the Frenchman was the official hitter, was not correct.

fields he even said, in Portuguese, to Neymar via text message: “You’re a great player and that’s what interests me.

The case was considered closed by all, who promised solidarity from then on.