Prequel to “John Wick” switches from one streaming platform to another

“John Wick 4” will hit theaters in March of next year. (Lionsgate)

Although few details had been given about the prequel series about the saga of John Wickit was announced that the project will arrive in 2023 but it will no longer be through Starz, that it was the company that was developing it, but of peacock.

The Continentalthe name that this project will bear, will premiere in 2023 as part of an agreement between Lionsgate and streaming service NBCUniversal who owns the rights to all three movies John Wickstarring Keanu Reeves.

The fourth installment will last longer than 131 minutes. (Lionsgate)

Originally, this series was being developed by Starzproperty of Lionsgatewhere it had been in development for four years, but now, after some moves by the company, it has moved to another platform.

“The movies of John Wick have become a global phenomenon, they are among the most watched titles in peacock and we are excited and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this amazing franchise. We understand the value of a global franchise, and (Executive Vice President, Head of Content Acquisitions) Val Boreland and the team knew that by bringing this series of special events to peacock and put all the power of NBCUniversal behind, the premiere of The Continental It will be the streaming event of the year,” he said. Kelly Campbellpresident of Peacock.

The series “The Continental” will have three episodes in its first season. (Lionsgate)

For his part, through a statement, the president of Lionsgate Television Group, kevin beggsdetailed that John Wick It has become part of the cultural ethos with a massive and passionately engaged fan base around the world, which is why they are excited to bring this project to fruition.

“We are delighted to partner with peacock to continue expanding the universe of John Wick. This agreement reflects the collaboration of our Motion Picture Group, which has grown the franchise from the beginning and was excited about the opportunity to take it to the next level, Jim Packer and his World Television Distribution team, who found the perfect home for The Continental and the creative group of Lionsgate Televisionwhich created a brilliant and enduring property that is one of the most anticipated streaming events of 2023,” he said.

Colin Woodell will play a younger version of Ian McShane’s character. (Prime Video)

The story of this long-awaited project will focus on the hotel the mainlandfictional place where hired killers stay during their stay in New York, and it will be set in the 70’s.

It will tell the story of winston-scott (Colin Woodellwho plays a younger version of the character from Ian McShane in the movies), who wants to have control of the hotel but for that he must put together a plan through the criminal world of the city.

The series is written by Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward. (Lionsgate)

The cast of the three-episode series also includes Ayomide Adegun like a young girl Charon (played by Lance Reddick in the movies), Peter Greene, ben robson, Hubert Point Du Jour, Jessica Allen, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate Y Mel Gibson.

The Continentalwhich will consist of three episodes, is being written by Greg Coolidge Y Kirk Wardwho will also be the showrunners of the fiction that will have as director Albert Hugheswhile the executive producers will be Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee from Thunder Road Pictures.

In the series there will be no appearances of characters from the film saga since it takes place in the 70s.

The pillars of the franchise John Wick, Chad Stahelsky, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese Y Marshall Persinger They will also be executive producers. Hughes directs the first and third episodes, while Charlotte Brandstrom (The Witcher) will direct the second.

Woodell most recently appeared in fiction hbomax, The Flight Attendantin addition to being part of series such as The Purge, TheOriginals, Masters of Sex Y Designated Survivor. The three films John Wick together add up 300 million at the worldwide box office and the fourth film will be released in March next year.

