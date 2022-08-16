Pete Davidson is breaking up with Kim Kardashian thanks to Orlando Bloom

This break up, in fact, seems to be very different from the previous ones with his exes. The ex-Mrs. West seems to have ended the relationship precisely because things were getting too serious and she did not feel ready to take the next step which, according to some, could have been marriage as Pete Davidson would have asked her to marry him.

Bloom advised his friend not to rush things, so. However, this does not mean not hoping for a return with the ex. According to the actor, in fact, there are all the conditions for the two to get back together. Not now, though: when Pete is back in the United States, close to her Kim, he can try to get back to her and see if the time is right to strengthen the bond.

Surely, Orlando Bloom’s advice is also dictated byexperience. He too had a moment of crisis with Katy Perry after she left him thinking he wasn’t the right mate. Then, after a period apart, the two found each other and decided to start a family together.

Who knows how it will turn out between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. She hasn’t officially talked about their break up yet, but between work commitments and holidays with children and friends, it seems like she’s trying to put it all behind her. However, it is not long before the actor’s return to the US: will things change when they are close again?

