Other scenes of a marriage

At the beginning of “Against the sky”, the fifth episode of The latest movie stars (EU, 2022), a six-part documentary miniseries directed by the actor, screenwriter and occasional filmmaker Ethan Hawke, who talks with his daughter Maya about the project he is doing and that we are seeing. I am referring to the same television series, available on HBO Max and focused on the public and private lives, as well as the film, theater and television careers of Paul Newman (1925-2008) and Joanne Woodward (1930-), that unforgettable couple of actors who, in addition to appearing together or collaborating in 16 films, three Broadway plays and countless television shows, were married for half a century (from 1958 until his death in 2008) and raised six children together, three of them his marriage and three others that Newman had with Jackie White, his first wife.

Father Ethan and daughter Maya wonder how it was possible for this marriage, which from afar and from the outside looked perfect, exemplary and enviable, to have survived not only the wearisome passage of time, but also to have remained afloat despite the fact that they were both attractive and shining stars in the Hollywood-Babylon of the last century. Maya has a theory: when a couple is together for many years, little by little, inevitably, a third “person” emerges, that is, the same marriage. For a couple to work, the two people who live together have to create one more person to whom they bow down, to whom they yield. The ego of each one is put aside so that that third “individual”, the marriage, survives.

This bit of marital wisdom may sound as romantic and noble as you want it to be, but when we come to the fifth chapter of The latest movie stars, we already know that the life together between Paul and Joanne was, indeed, passionate and exciting, sexually intense, professionally prolific, always fascinating and not infrequently risky. Yes, everything you say: but it wasn’t perfect. Throughout that “ideal” half century of marriage – plus five years prior to their wedding of a very open adulterous affair between the two – tragedy also appeared, due to the death by overdose of one of Newman’s children; addiction, because of Paul’s rampant functional alcoholism; his constant insecurity, as she used to not have confidence in his own talents; and her growing professional and existential frustration, because although he says he adores her six children – his three and Paul’s three – he also accepts, in a heartbreaking outburst of sincerity, that perhaps he would have preferred not to have been the mother of she. “Actors are not good parents,” she says, at the end of the second episode.

Hawke and Barry Polterman, editor specializing in documentary film, have reconstructed the lives of Newman, Woodward and the “third person”, their marriage, through a clever narrative strategy, which always moves on a tightrope, equidistant from both of simplistic hagiography as well as of the morbid exposure of family secrets. Their different personalities – rebellious son, devoted daughter, occasionally unfaithful husband, perfect mother devoted to her extended family, both great actors, generous philanthropists, outspoken political activists, he an ambitious filmmaker, she a theater producer, he a racer, She is a teacher of young actors – they are shown openly, through the memories of four of her daughters, the testimonies of friends and colleagues and the voices of Paul and Joanne themselves, who tend to be the harshest critics of themselves. . Just as Joanne goes so far as to confess that had she known she was going to have to sacrifice part of her career to keep her family together, she might not have had children, Paul notes that he was an absent father, whose only personal contribution to his children was teaching them to handle.

I have mentioned the “confessions”, the “testimonies” and even the “voices” of Paul and Newman. Actually, in The latest movie stars we don’t see or hear the Newman-Woodard couple, apart from a few television interviews, a handful of home movies, and a generous endowment of key excerpts from their extensive filmography, both on the big and small screens, especially hers. , because in the last part of his career he took refuge in television, where he won three Emmys out of nine nominations.

The origin of this fascinating cinephile documentary dates back to the early 1980s, when Paul Newman decided to publish his memoirs and called on his friend, two-time Oscar-nominated screenwriter Stewart Stern (1922-2015), to help him write his autobiography. For ten years, Stern interviewed Paul, Joanne, his first wife, and countless friends and relatives of both—her stepmother or an aunt, Martin Ritt, Sidney Lumet, Gore Vidal—as well as taking notes, researching in files and collect information of all kinds. However, in the early 1990s, in an inexplicable outburst, Paul Newman took the recordings Stern had made and burned them in a trash can. And now: all lost, all forgotten.

Not so fast. Oddly enough, Stern had transcribed all those hours and hours of interviews, which had been stored and dumped somewhere. And in an act of grateful and supreme filial betrayal, one of the three daughters of the Newman-Woodward couple, also producer Claire Newman, took hold of those kilos of sheets of paper and passed them to Ethan Hawke, an open admirer of the partner, to make the documentary we are watching. Hawke then invited a group of friends and colleagues to perform the voices not only of Newman and Woordward (George Clooney and Laura Linney), but of Robert Redford (Alessandro Nivola), Sidney Lumet (Tom McCarthy), Elia Kazan (Bobby Canavale), Karl Malden (Vincent D’Onofrio) and many others. The result is an astute dramatic-documentary piece that moves between the most impressionistic cinephile exercise and the most cerebral existential dissection of a turbulent but unsinkable marriage.

Finally, we are also facing the emotional chronicle of an ¿idealized? golden age when Hollywood made popular, Oscar-winning masterpieces of the caliber of Eva has three faces (Johnson, 1957) –for which she won her Oscar– and A cat on the hot roof (Brooks, 1959) –his first nomination–, when “escapist” and “unambitious” cinema could be, for example, some charming commercial comedy like The hit (Roy Hill, 1973). In this regard, there is a notable moment in this documentary series in which Hawke converses with his colleagues and comrades and shares the wonder of Newman’s and Woodward’s early careers. “Look,” Hawke says excitedly to Billy Cudrup, to Zoe Kazan, to Laura Linney, “their mentor was Elia Kazan, they worked on such a movie with Tennessee Williams, they went to dinner with Gore Vidal, they shared the same space as James Dean, that Marilyn, that Brando!” Hawke raises his voice, smiles, turns around in disbelief. “What envy!”, he seems to want to say to all of us, and also to his colleagues, who, like him, have had to work in a very different Hollywood, in which cinema has been transformed into little less than “content ”. There is a hint of melancholy in Hawke’s voice because, to paraphrase the poet, comparing his own illustrious career with the legendary ones of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, he and his colleagues, who could they brag about, who could they talk about? ?