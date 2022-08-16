Netflix ranking: these are the favorite films of the Spanish public

The first film projection in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Netflix.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Netflix and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular of Netflix Spain.

1. Day shift

She has a week to raise the money to pay for her daughter’s dentistry and classes. But making a living as a vampire hunter is getting riskier.

two. Emperor Code

A Spanish intelligence agent in charge of preventing terrorist attacks will discover that another unit from the same service is involved in illegal activities. The more he investigates, the more he will be trapped in a world of corruption that will force him to cross the red line.

3. wounded hearts

An aspiring musician and a Marine about to leave for Iraq decide to marry for convenience. But a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship into something very real.

Four. the unseen agent

CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka Sierra Six, is broken out of a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled death merchant, authorized by the the agency. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) covers his back. she will need it

5. wedding season

In an attempt to keep her marriage-obsessed parents away, an Indian-American woman gets a fake groom for wedding season, but in the end, she finds the courage to stop living a double life.

6. compulsory marriage

Single and indecisive, Eddie begins dating the seemingly fabulous and sexy Lila. Following the advice of his father and her best friend, Eddie asks her to marry him in a week, fearful that he will miss out on what he believes to be his last chance at love, marriage and happiness. the happiness. He soon discovers her mistake when Lila reveals her true and horrible personality during their honeymoon in Mexico. To add insult to injury, Eddie meets Miranda and realizes that she is her better half. He is left with no choice but to push his obnoxious wife away from him while he tries to woo the girl of his dreams…

7. Sump

An actor returns home after a public meltdown. Teaming up with his friend from the detective police, he tries to use his acting experience to solve real crimes.

8. Mona Lisa’s smile

In 1953, Katherine Watson (Julia Roberts) moves from California to the campus of the prestigious and strict Wellesley College in New England to teach art history. In the postwar period, Watson hopes that her students, the best and the brightest in the country, take advantage of the opportunities that are presented to them to emancipate themselves. However, shortly after her arrival, she discovers that the prestigious institution is steeped in tradition and conformism.

9. Sky High, a high-flying school

In a world where superheroes are commonly accepted, their children are educated at Sky High, a prestigious university that defies the laws of gravity. Young Will, son of the famous Commander Stronghold and the speedy Josie Jetstream, has just started school and finds himself with a terrible problem: he doesn’t have superpowers.

10. The Thieves: the true story of the robbery of the century

Through candid interviews, the perpetrators of Argentina’s most notorious bank heist detail how — and why — they carried out the radical 2006 operation.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

Netflix in the war for streaming

Due to its series and movies, Netflix has become one of the strongest platforms in the streaming war. (Gonzalo Fuentes)

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018, it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest records released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand subscribers, the strongest blow the company has received in 11 years. Among the causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company estimates that it will lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

During confinement, Netflix Party was an option to bring people closer to their loved ones. (Infobae)

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messages where participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

