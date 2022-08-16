Multiversus would receive characters from The Matrix, Beetlejuice and The Wizard of Oz, according to leaks

It’s been a few hours since we reported a leak that Black Adam and Stripe by gremlins are coming to the Warner Bros. crossover fighting game. And now we have another one. A new leak states that Beetlejuice, the Wicked Witch of Western The Wizard of Oz and characters from Matrix they would arrive at multiverse.

The clues about the first two came thanks to the data miner aisulmv, who posted the voices he found in the game’s code. Below you can hear how it will sound in multiverse the wicked witch of the west The Wizard of Oz —sometimes known as Theodora or Elphaba— when added as a character.

This person also posted the voice that would belong to Beetlejuice on multiversebut it didn’t last long before being removed at the request of Warner Bros. This immediately gave the leak more credence.

Lastly we have Matrixbut it is not that they have found the model or the voice of Keanu Reeves as Neo in the code of multiversebut a background animation that clearly refers to the saga created by the Wachowski sisters.

Not to remember that this data is not official and we do not know when these characters could arrive in the game. In fact, all the data on characters from The Lord of the rings, like Gandalf, were removed from the code in the last update. What does that mean? They probably don’t want any more surprises leaking out before they’re officially announced.

Good luck with that.

Font: AisulMV Twitter account