‘Movie nights’ offers a family billboard from Tuesday to Friday

The movie night cycle crosses its equator this Tuesday and will screen the eleventh film of the 20 scheduled this summer for the Pamplona City Hall in parks, squares and open-air public spaces in the city. It will be in the Arriurdiñeta square in Txantrea at 10:00 p.m. with free admission. The proposal is for family audience with the movie Trolls 2. World Tour (USA, 2020), the animated sequel to the blockbuster Dreamworks film.

Poppy and Branch, the colorful and musical protagonists of the plot, discover that their tribe of Trolls is only one of six that exist in kingdoms of their kind that have alternately opted for funk, country, techno, classical music, pop and rock.

The Wednesday 17 the municipal projector will move to Plaza Doctor Gortari in San Jorge to show in Basque with Spanish subtitles a children’s classic Tom and Jerry / Tom eta Jerry (USA, 2021). Cat and mouse will explain throughout the development of the film how they met and the origin of their rivalry.

The Thursday 18 It can be seen in the Plaza Alfredo Floristán de Milagrosa The Witches of Roal Dahl (USA, 2020), starring, among other performers, Anne Hathaway, under the direction of Robert Zemeckis. you come 19 will arrive at the Parque de los Enamorados (Rochapea) The boss baby. family business (USA, 2021), second part of the successful film released in 2017.