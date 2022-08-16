Monkeypox in Guanajuato: first case confirmed in the state

The case is related to the trips made by the patient, who is progressing positively. Photo: Getty Images/File

The first case of monkeypox in Guanajuato was confirmed, so it was made known by himto Secretary of Health of the state during this Monday, in the same way, the head of said dependency, shared patient data, as well as He exhorted the population not to be alarmed and to maintain hygienic measures.

What is known about the first case of monkeypox in Guanajuato?

According to the information shared by the Secretary of Health, Daniel Diaz Martinez, This is a 54-year-old patient, who is originally from the city of León. His contagion of monkeypox was caught, diagnosed and cared for by the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

Also, the official explained that the IMSS took the sample to later be referred to the National Epidemiological Reference Institute (InDRE), thus confirming the first case of monkeypox in Guanajuato.

In the same way, Díaz Martínez reported that everything indicates that it is an imported case, in relation to the trips made by this patient.

Are there more suspicious cases in Guanajuato?

While the patient evolves positively, without risk of death, So far there are records of two other suspected cases in the entity, however, these are still under study and have not yet been ruled out or confirmed.

Meanwhile, the entity continues with a close epidemiological surveillance of intentional search who have been in countries or regions where cases have already occurred.

Finally, the owner of the Health System He urged not to alarm the population, but to respect hygienic measures. He called on the population to reinforce hand washing.

Since there is little possibility of contagion if thes hygienic measures and if the population has an ideal healthy lifestyle. He reiterated the cooperation of the general population to avoid a high number of infections.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The monkeypox is classified as a disease that is transmitted by direct contact of the personin addition to the fact that this disease does not register the same transmissibility rate as the COVID-19 disease, the same mortality risks are not registered either.

It is a febrile illness rash with skin lesionsthere is fever and ganglion growths with attacks to the general state.

Given the global spread, the World Health Organization (WHO), listed the most common symptoms and detailed that the signs usually begin between seven and 14 days after exposure, but in some cases they may not appear until 21 days: