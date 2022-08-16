minors, drugs, sex and billionaires, so were the parties organized by the actress

Recently a new news was revealed that could be devastating in Amber’s private life, Well, alleged sex parties that she organized came to light and that have put the interpreter back in the controversy.

It seems that the battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard goes long, Well, precisely the actress has not stopped being news since last May, when the trial ended in which it was determined that she must pay more than US $ 10 million to her ex-husband.

And it is that the writer and influencer Jessica Reed Kraus, known on Instagram as House Inhabittook on the task of contacting “ex-friends of Amber Heard” and they have revealed to him exactly what was happening and who attended the parties he organized.

According to the information compiled by House Inhabit, at these events there were “Large amounts of drugs, alcohol, and sexual intercourse.”

Although he avoided revealing names, House Inhabit pointed out that those parties were attended by “tech gods, capitalists, founders, top executives and promising entrepreneurs.

Among these was Elon Musk, founder of the aerospace company SpaceX, with whom she had an alleged romance, despite the fact that she was already married to Depp at that time, she says.

The most controversial revelation that Jessica Reed Kraus made, Well, her investigation revealed that the actress was in charge of taking young women due to her “ability to attract other actresses (usually lesbians) in trouble.”

The writer’s account has tried to be eliminated after filtering the information, since it is undoubtedly sensitive data that could end Amber’s life.

“Sex parties were the first revelation that came to me repeatedly when I started digging into Amber Heard’s past.” says Jessica Reed Kraus.

“A bunch of young girls, rubbing up against each other in satanic-style leather outfits on stage. Amber in a throne-like chair in the center. Legs spread, like porn stars on display, performing sexual acts in a room full of men watching,” described House Inhabit.