Minecraft and League of Legends competitions are held in Córdoba

These days the first instances of the Minecraft Intercollegiate League and the League of Legends Tournament are taking place in Córdoba. Within the framework of the E-Sports Córdoba Program, both competitions will have their final stage in a large face-to-face event to be held next Saturday, August 20, at the Córdoba Fair Complex.

The two tournaments take place during the month of August in the qualifying stage. These contests have the participation of approximately 490 teams.

The project’s mission is to promote electronic sports, their responsible use and awaken technological vocations in young people.

The E-Sports Córdoba Program is the result of the joint work of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education, the Córdoba Sports Agency and the Córdoba Joven Agency; in addition to the Association of Video Game Developers of Argentina (ADVA), the Cordoba Association of Electronic and Electromechanical Sports (ACDEE) and private companies, to which is added the support of the Federal Investment Council (CFI).

Minecraft Intercollegiate League

At this stage, the Minecraft League gathered 350 teams. The participating groups are made up of 5th and 6th grade students from all the schools in the Province. Of the total registered, 75% are men and 25% are women.

The inscriptions exhibit a strong participation from different parts of the province, being the ones with the most players the City of Córdoba (26%), Carlos Paz (11%), La Calera (9%) and Río Cuarto (6%).

The competition takes place in Educational Minecraft, where the Province of Córdoba has been designed as a stage and there the participants must solve challenges proposed by the administrators.

Among the challenges to be solved are: building a residential area and a nearby solar energy park, building a monument or building representative of the locality of each player, dividing the province into regions and carrying out a representative construction of one of those five regions. .

Each team will have to solve 10 challenges, of which five are oriented to construction and five to programming.

League of Legend Tournament

On the other hand, 196 teams of five participants each participate in the League of Legend (LoL) tournament. There are players from all over the country, but each group has a minimum of three people born or living in the Province of Córdoba. Of the 980 people registered, 5% are women.

During this week the qualifying phase was being played. The teams were segmented into eight groups for the qualifying tournament. In continuity, the eight winners go on to the quarterfinal round, to be played on Monday 08/16.

The winners of this stage will play the semifinal and final in the event on 8/20.

Gamer day and E-Sports finals

The outcome instances will be on Saturday, August 20, from 11:00, in the Blue Pavilion of the Córdoba Fair Complex. Entrance is free and open.

With characteristics of a gamer event, the competitions will be the main attractions of the date. The conference will be aimed at this specific audience and families in general.

The event will also feature video game testing and exhibition, arcades, Just Dance and Cosplay participatory competitions. Also, raffles, gifts, food trucks and live DJ’s.