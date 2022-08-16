Millie Bobby Brown was labeled ‘too mature’ to make it in Hollywood before her success in ‘Stranger Things’

The world of acting is usually quite delicate —not to say tricky— when we talk about child starsand it is not necessary to remember the first steps of actresses like Natalie Portman or Jodie Foster to realize it. Any misstep can be a dangerous turning point in their lives.and in Millie Bobby Brown’s case it was a comment on her budding maturity.

According to the star of ‘Stranger Things’ in an interview with the Allure medium, a well-known casting director made her break down crying after she assured that she would never have a place in Hollywood because she was “too mature” for her age. Brown was 10 years old.

“I always knew I was mature and there was nothing I could do about it. Nobody was as mature as me, and [escuchar eso] It was very hard, because I thought that [la madurez] it was a positive thing. And then being told that it wasn’t, that I couldn’t make it in this industry, it was very painful. It discouraged me a lot.”

But, when all was lost, the parents of the actress, who is now 18 years old, encouraged her to participate in the casting for the series that would end up launching her to stardom: The Duffer Brothers Netflix phenomenon titled ‘Stranger Things’.

"My parents told me, 'Do this last video quiz and then you can go out and play with your friends again.' I was like, 'Okay yeah, I should do this one because it looks cool.'"





Brown admits to turning to acting after “having struggled with her identity and knowing herself” since childhood, preferring “be different people” in front of the camera. This explains how, for her, fitting in was never easy.

“I always felt like I didn’t fit into the room I was in. I also struggle a bit with loneliness. I’ve always felt pretty lonely in a room full of people, like I’m different, like no one really understands me. I liked to play characters that people understood and could relate to, because I felt that no one could do it with Millie.”

Fortunately, the role as Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ helped him consider his role in the world.

"At first it was really fun. Then it was like, 'God, I could do stuff with this. I could change the world with this.' There was something about acting that made me feel powerful and made me think I could inspire people."





But this does not mean that the doubts and identity problems are over for Millie Bobby Brown, now fueled by constant exposure through social networks whose users generally do not hesitate to launch criticism and opinions on aspects as delicate as the image or appearance of public figures.

“It’s really hard to be hated when you don’t know who you are yet. It’s like, ‘What do they hate about me? Because I don’t know who I am yet.’ It’s almost like, ‘OK, I’m going to try to be this today.’ [y después decir], ”Oh no, I hate it! Forget it, I’m going to try to be this other’. Then you just start wondering, ‘Who should it be? Who do they need me to be?’