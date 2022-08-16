Millie Bobby Brown Reveals She’s Going to College

Millie Bobby Brown, who we all knew as a waffle-loving girl with very very short hair (oh, and with super-powers) has confirmed that he has started classes at the universityDo you feel old? We too. The reality is that the actress turned 18 last February: she has grown up in front of us, just look at the physical change and maturity that both she and her ‘Stranger Things’ companions have acquired since the first season of the series premiered six years ago. Another detail: the youngest of the cast, Noah Schnapp, actor who plays Will Byers and Millie’s best friend, is also already a university student. Do we feel even older? We do not deny it.

During an interview with ‘Allure’ magazine, the actress who plays Eleven revealed that she has enrolled at Purdue University to study Human Services at a distance. He has highlighted the program he offers, with which “you learn about the system and how to help young people.” Millie has opted for the online mode to be able to combine class schedule with your career, so we will continue to see it on screen (we remember that the fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things’ is already underway). In addition, she will also continue to work with the production company that she founded with her family, ‘PCMA Productions’, which appears in the credits of some of her films, such as ‘Enola Holmes’. How many hours are in this girl’s days?

Curious fact: Purdue University is located in West Lafayette, Indiana, which is precisely where the fictional town of Hawking is located, the scene of the series that catapulted it to fame.

Following in the footsteps of actress Emma Watson, it is also UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadora task that has focused especially on the menstrual health and girls’ education. Millie has taken the opportunity to highlight that “girls deserve an education” and that “young people around the world deserve to have equal rights.” The actress, who has sometimes talked about how she has lived (and lives) being in the spotlight being so young, has decided to make it clear what is the message you want to launch and defend. “You deserve to love whoever you want to love. Be the person you want to be and achieve whatever dreams you want to achieve,” she concluded.

Millie, who has always been characterized by her naturalness, stressed that she was fully aware of the responsibility that comes with her public exposure. “All I want throughout my career is to help girls and young women out there And let them know that I also go through things. I’m not a perfect person who sells beauty products (she has her own line aimed especially at a young audience) and who appears in ‘Stranger Things’. I have also made wrong decisions, ”he added, referring to the duel he experienced after breaking up with his ex-partner.

We can’t imagine that at some point in the not too distant future we’ll see the not-so-little Millie and Noah graduate from college, cap and gown included.

Cristina Fernandez

Specialized in beauty, fashion and lifestyle, she studied Journalism and Audiovisual Communication at the Carlos III University of Madrid and entered the world of brands with the Master’s Degree in Advertising Management at the Complutense University.

