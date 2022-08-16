Mermaid eyes, the TikTok trend that will enlarge your eyes

Do you want a seductive and bigger look? Bet on the mermaid eyesthe new trend of TikTok that will help you achieve it, only with makeup.

The social network is here to stay, it is the origin of trends and a good source of inspiration to create new looks that you can create in just a few minutes.

As well as the new Siren Eyes or Mermaid Eyes, we have seen countless trends that make our lives easier with materials (or in this case beauty items) that we already have at home, without the need for more.

Mermaid Eyes, already worn by celebrities such as Bella Hadid Y Megan foxbegan thanks to the comparison with “doe eyes” (another TikTok trend, where the eyes look big and innocent), overcoming that trend and taking it to another level, because it not only manages to enlarge them, it also generates an attractive and seductive look.

One of the keys to this trend that is of the utmost importance to achieve it is to lengthen the look where a black eyeliner is used more than any other color.

How to achieve mermaid eyes?

To start you will need a concealer or eyeshadow primer, black eyeliner, black and brown eyeshadow, eye make-up removera cotton swab and white pencil eyeliner.

As professional as the style of Siren Eyesit is super easy to do and as we already told you, the main point is to scratch the look with the eyeliner and do it with greater emphasis at the end of the eye socket as in the tear duct, similar to the style that is achieved when we make an eyeliner feline.

Now follow this step by step to achieve the look.

Prepare your face as usual, then apply concealer or shadow primer. Take the brown shadow and spread it perfectly well, covering the mobile eyelid. Blend at temple height.

Now outline your eye in black, remember the tear duct and the end of the socket. Put black eyeliner on the back water line and if you prefer, add a touch of black color.

With a thin brush, smudge the liner in the direction of the temple, this will create the illusion of a slim, slanted figure for your eye.

