Marilyn Pupo: “I have to sing badly and for those who know how to sing this is very difficult”

First of all, the veteran actress Marilyn Pupo clarifies that the play “The worst singer in the world” that goes on stage from August 20 at the Luis A. Ferré Fine Arts Center in Santurce It is not a singing production, but a good acting comedy.

The actress makes the clarification because many people may think that the production could resemble a musical and it is quite the opposite, since the title of the piece refers to Florence Foster Jenkins, a woman who was a very bad performer, but still filled theaters with her performances. Pupo will be in charge of the characterization of the character and requires small interpretations in the piece that has a stellar cast made up of Sara Jarque, Braulio Castillo, Yamaris Latorre and Jasond Calderonunder the direction of Gilberto Valenzuela.

“It’s not that I’m going to sing a lot, it’s that I have to sing badly and for those who know how to sing this is very difficult. I have to detune. This is how she sang Florence Foster Jenkins in real life. This woman was an American millionaire and the play takes place in the 40’s. It is challenging but the play is very funny. People are really going to laugh a lot. And I’m with a ‘dream team’ of actors”, mentioned the actress from one of the dressing rooms of Fine Arts where professional makeup artist Bryan Villarini transformed her into the main character who was an amateur soprano from American high society. The opera singer died in 1944.

The theatrical makeup professional and talent from Wapa Television’s “Viva la tarde” explained that the transformation of the actress requires her to see herself with a look from the middle of the last century. “It’s a comedy and I don’t want to erase Marilyn’s expression that she is a master of the face mask. I want to evoke the time, but don’t get so distracted that you don’t know that she is Marilyn. The idea is that you know it’s Marilyn, “explained Villarini, while he put wax on the actress’s eyebrows and then outlined them.

San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 13, 2022 – END – Drama Hall of the Santurce Fine Arts Center – Marilyn Pupo stars in the play “The Worst Singer in the World”. PHOTO BY: tonito.zayas@gfrmedia.com Ramon “Tonito” Zayas / GFR Media (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

“Everyone from the old guard adores Bryan because he knows us and as he says, he studies the character beforehand,” added the actress in relation to the work of the makeup artist who enjoys absolute confidence in the country’s acting class.

The actress explained that the character fascinates her because of the emotions she experiences on stage, because she was “a good woman who decided to start her career when her parents died and she went to live in New York, which at that time was the mecca of the musical movement. operatic”.

“She felt that she sang very well, although she sang very badly. However, the absolute surrender that she felt when singing was incredible. She was a woman who helped many musicians in their development and had many influential friends in the music industry. All the influential musicians and producers of that time she knew and supported her. That’s where the play goes and it’s usually very funny to learn about her life, because they were going to see her to laugh, “explained the actress who is preparing with teacher Hilda Ramos in the singing area.

In the piece he must sing three small parts of operas in French and German, these are: Adele’s Song of Strauss, Queen of the Night Aria of Mozart and Carmen by (Georges) Bizet.

Pupo, whose acting career covers five decades, recognizes that with this character he can fully stand out by combining acting, theater and singing. The other thing that he proudly affirms is that a movie was made from this story that starred Meryl Streep, who is one of his favorite actresses.

This medium asked him if with this approach to music he would have a solo career again. Her response was “I don’t see myself for now, maybe one day I can go to a bohemia”.

“Singing requires the sacrifice of a lot of time, travel and dedication. The truth is that I have not visualized it and I do not think so, ”she assured.

Pupo returned this year very active on the stage by being part of the production of “Titantos” and being immersed in the rehearsals of “The worst singer in the world.” More than a year and a half ago, she mourned the death of her husband Eduardo Penedo and assures that keeping her mind occupied with her work has allowed her to cope a little with the loss that has been very painful for her. .

“The wounds are healing little by little. For me it has definitely been a blessing to be able to do theater again because the mind stays busy. I am very grateful in that sense, ”she narrated.

The funny comedy will be presented from August 20 at the Santurce Fine Arts Center and tickets are on sale at ticketera.com, tcpr.com and the theater box office.