Måneskin, Blackpink and Lizzo among the confirmed performances for the 2022 MTV VMA gala – Music

Two weeks to go 2022 MTV VMAs at their annual gala that will feature some newcomer artists as well as some veterans. Thus, we can confirm the presence of Blackpink, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and Måneskin to take the stage joining a list of musical guests at this year’s awards show.

The appointment, Sunday August 28

Blackpink, Lizzo, Harlow and Maneskin join previously announced artists Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the disco and Kane Brown. Nicki Minaj2021 Video Vanguard Award winner, will also take the stage for her first VMA performance since 2018.

blackpink will arrive with band’s performance of the single ‘Pink Venom’, in what will be his American awards show debut. Recall that already last year, they became the first K-pop girl group to take home a moon personwinning by Summer songand this year, they are nominated in the new category of Best Performance of the Metaverse. And it is added that for his homonymous song ‘Lalisa’the member of Blackpink, Lisais also nominated in the category of best k pop as the first K-pop female solo star and Korean solo artist.

Another group making their first award show performance in the United States and their debut at the VMAs is Måneskin. The Italian glam-rock band will take the stage performing their hit single ‘Supermodel’. Måneskin also has two VMA nominations this year in two categories: Best New Artist Y Best Alternative.

To this we add Lizzo that will return to the stage with the interpretation of his song ‘2 Be Loved’ from his famous new album, ‘Special’. This will be her second live performance of her at the VMAs since her spectacular debut of the massive combination of ‘Good As Hell’ Y ‘Truth Hurts’ in 2019. She is now nominated in four 2022 VMA categories, including Artist of the Year Y the song of the year.

In the VMAs from last year, the rapper Jack Harlow Y Lil Nas X gave the debut of the iconic duo ‘Industry Baby’and this year he will return for his first solo performance on the main stage. Jack Harlow He leads the nominations with seven nominations this year, including two of the night’s most coveted awards, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. He was first nominated at the VMAs in 2020 for PUSH New Artist and Song of the Summer, where he also performed ‘Whats Poppin’ during the pre-show.

harlow is tied with Kendrick Lamar Y Lil Nas X for the most nominations, while Doja Cat Y Harry Styles They continue as runners-up with six each. not far behind, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift Y The Weeknd they currently have five.

The 2022 VMAs will return to the Prudential Center of New Jersey in Newark on Sunday, August 28. The ceremony was previously held at the Garden State in 2019, with Sebastian Maniscalco hosting; last year’s show aired from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

From here we can see the entire list of nominees

Video of the Year

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake–OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Song of the Year

Adele: “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records

Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best New Artist, Presented by EXTRA® Gum

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

Gayle – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

Seventeen – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Push Performance of the Year

Griff: “One Night” – Warner Records

Remi Wolf: “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

Nessa Barrett: “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” – Warner Records

Seventeen: “Rock With You” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Mae Muller: “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

Gayle: “abcdefu” Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Shenseea: “RU That” – Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records

Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

Wet Leg: “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

Muni Long: “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

Doechii: “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone, The Weeknd: “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

Rosalia ft. The Weeknd: “The Fame” – Columbia Records

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best Pop

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Traitor” – Geffen Records

best hip hop

Eminem, Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems: “Wait for U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto: “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby: “Do We Have a Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T: “Diet Coke” – GOOD Music / Def Jam

Best Rock

Foo Fighters: “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White: “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse: “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Shinedown: “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace: “So Called Life” – RCA Records

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear: “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons, JID: “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow: “Emo Girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

Måneskin: “I Wanna Be Your Slave” – Arista Records

panic! at the Disco: “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots: “Saturday” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Willow, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker: “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

Best Latin

Anitta: “Wrap” – Warner Records

Bad Bunny: “Tití Asked Me” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G, Karol G: “Mamiii” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee: “Remix” – Republic Records

Farruko: “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin, Skrillex: “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

Best R&B

Alicia Keys: “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chloe: “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

HER: “For Anyone” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA, Cardi B: “No Love” (Extended Version) – LVRN/Interscope Records

The Weeknd: “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records

Best K-pop

BTS: “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Itzy: “Crazy” – JYP Entertainment

Lisa: “Lalisa” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Seventeen: “Hot” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records

Stray Kids: “Maniac” – JYP Entertainment

Twice: “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

Video for Good

Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto: “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama: “This Hell” – Dirty Hit

Stromae: ”Fils de Joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Best Metaverse Performance

Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charlie XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters: Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves: Star-Crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna: Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U – Geffen Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran: “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Best Direction

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

Best Art Direction

Adele: “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves: “Simple Times” – Interscope Records/MCA Nashville

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

Coldplay, BTS: “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best Choreography

BTS: “Permission to Dance” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd: “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Best Editing

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records

Rosalía: “Saoko” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records

The Weeknd: “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records