Måneskin, Blackpink and Lizzo among the confirmed performances for the 2022 MTV VMA gala – Music

Two weeks to go 2022 MTV VMAs at their annual gala that will feature some newcomer artists as well as some veterans. Thus, we can confirm the presence of Blackpink, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and Måneskin to take the stage joining a list of musical guests at this year’s awards show.
The appointment, Sunday August 28
Blackpink, Lizzo, Harlow and Maneskin join previously announced artists Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello x Khalid, Panic! at the disco and Kane Brown. Nicki Minaj2021 Video Vanguard Award winner, will also take the stage for her first VMA performance since 2018.
blackpink will arrive with band’s performance of the single ‘Pink Venom’, in what will be his American awards show debut. Recall that already last year, they became the first K-pop girl group to take home a moon personwinning by Summer songand this year, they are nominated in the new category of Best Performance of the Metaverse. And it is added that for his homonymous song ‘Lalisa’the member of Blackpink, Lisais also nominated in the category of best k pop as the first K-pop female solo star and Korean solo artist.
Another group making their first award show performance in the United States and their debut at the VMAs is Måneskin. The Italian glam-rock band will take the stage performing their hit single ‘Supermodel’. Måneskin also has two VMA nominations this year in two categories: Best New Artist Y Best Alternative.
To this we add Lizzo that will return to the stage with the interpretation of his song ‘2 Be Loved’ from his famous new album, ‘Special’. This will be her second live performance of her at the VMAs since her spectacular debut of the massive combination of ‘Good As Hell’ Y ‘Truth Hurts’ in 2019. She is now nominated in four 2022 VMA categories, including Artist of the Year Y the song of the year.
In the VMAs from last year, the rapper Jack Harlow Y Lil Nas X gave the debut of the iconic duo ‘Industry Baby’and this year he will return for his first solo performance on the main stage. Jack Harlow He leads the nominations with seven nominations this year, including two of the night’s most coveted awards, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. He was first nominated at the VMAs in 2020 for PUSH New Artist and Song of the Summer, where he also performed ‘Whats Poppin’ during the pre-show.
harlow is tied with Kendrick Lamar Y Lil Nas X for the most nominations, while Doja Cat Y Harry Styles They continue as runners-up with six each. not far behind, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift Y The Weeknd they currently have five.
The 2022 VMAs will return to the Prudential Center of New Jersey in Newark on Sunday, August 28. The ceremony was previously held at the Garden State in 2019, with Sebastian Maniscalco hosting; last year’s show aired from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.
From here we can see the entire list of nominees
Video of the Year
Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Drake–OVO/Republic
Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles – Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Lil Nas X – Columbia Records
Lizzo – Atlantic Records
Song of the Year
Adele: “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records
Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records
Best New Artist, Presented by EXTRA® Gum
Baby Keem – Columbia Records
Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
Gayle – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records
Måneskin – Arista Records
Seventeen – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records
Push Performance of the Year
Griff: “One Night” – Warner Records
Remi Wolf: “Sexy Villain” – Island Records
Nessa Barrett: “I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead” – Warner Records
Seventeen: “Rock With You” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records
Mae Muller: “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK
Gayle: “abcdefu” Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records
Shenseea: “RU That” – Rich Immigrants/Interscope Records
Omar Apollo: “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records
Wet Leg: “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company
Muni Long: “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording
Doechii: “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records
Best Collaboration
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic
Elton John, Dua Lipa: “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI/Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Post Malone, The Weeknd: “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
Rosalia ft. The Weeknd: “The Fame” – Columbia Records
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records
Best Pop
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Traitor” – Geffen Records
best hip hop
Eminem, Snoop Dogg: “From the D 2 the LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future ft. Drake, Tems: “Wait for U” – Freebandz / Epic Records
Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto: “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby: “Do We Have a Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
Pusha T: “Diet Coke” – GOOD Music / Def Jam
Best Rock
Foo Fighters: “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records
Jack White: “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records
Muse: “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers: “Black Summer” – Warner Records
Shinedown: “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group
Three Days Grace: “So Called Life” – RCA Records
Best Alternative
Avril Lavigne ft. Blackbear: “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records
Imagine Dragons, JID: “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Willow: “Emo Girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Måneskin: “I Wanna Be Your Slave” – Arista Records
panic! at the Disco: “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Twenty One Pilots: “Saturday” – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Willow, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker: “GROW” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records
Best Latin
Anitta: “Wrap” – Warner Records
Bad Bunny: “Tití Asked Me” – Rimas Entertainment
Becky G, Karol G: “Mamiii” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records
Daddy Yankee: “Remix” – Republic Records
Farruko: “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin
J Balvin, Skrillex: “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC / Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK
Best R&B
Alicia Keys: “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW
Chloe: “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
HER: “For Anyone” – RCA Records
Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Summer Walker, SZA, Cardi B: “No Love” (Extended Version) – LVRN/Interscope Records
The Weeknd: “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records
Best K-pop
BTS: “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records
Itzy: “Crazy” – JYP Entertainment
Lisa: “Lalisa” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Seventeen: “Hot” – Pledis Entertainment / Geffen Records
Stray Kids: “Maniac” – JYP Entertainment
Twice: “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment
Video for Good
Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Latto: “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records
Lizzo: “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Rina Sawayama: “This Hell” – Dirty Hit
Stromae: ”Fils de Joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records
Best Metaverse Performance
Blackpink the Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records
Charlie XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled by Ramen / Elektra Music Group
Best Longform Video
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Foo Fighters: Studio 666 – RCA Records
Kacey Musgraves: Star-Crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville
Madonna: Madame X – Interscope Records
Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U – Geffen Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best Cinematography
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran: “Bam Bam” – Epic Records
Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar: “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best Direction
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Ed Sheeran: “Shivers” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
Best Art Direction
Adele: “Oh My God” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Drake ft. Future, Young Thug: “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic Records
Kacey Musgraves: “Simple Times” – Interscope Records/MCA Nashville
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
Best Visual Effects
Billie Eilish: “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
Coldplay, BTS: “My Universe” – Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar: “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa: “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment
The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber: “Stay” – Columbia Records
Best Choreography
BTS: “Permission to Dance” – Bighit Music / Geffen Records
Doja Cat: “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd: “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records
Harry Styles: “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow: “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records
Normani ft. Cardi B: “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records
Best Editing
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar: “Family Ties” – Columbia Records
Doja Cat: “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo: “Brutal” – Geffen Records
Rosalía: “Saoko” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift: “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) – Republic Records
The Weeknd: “Take My Breath” – XO / Republic Records