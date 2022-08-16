Mads Mikkelsen talks about the possible return of Johnny Depp

Digital Millennium

the last movie of ‘Fantastic animals’ left a bad taste in the mouth of many of the fans of the franchise Harry Potter, due to the factors that surround it, from the lack of locations affected by the covid virus to the sudden decision to change villain a few months after the premiere.

The decisions were made by nothing more and nothing less than Warner, the company that runs the entire franchise of the magical world created by JK Rowling After the accusations against Johnny Depp by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Now that the actor has been cleared of all charges before a court, the producer is considering returning him to his role as Gellert Grindelwaldthe villain of the entire new trilogy and the actor who replaced him, Mads Mikkelsen spoke about it.

Johnny Depp could be Grindelwald again

During his participation in the Sarajevo Film Festivalthe actor Mads Mikkelsen spoke of the challenge it was to take on the role of one of the wizarding world’s greatest villains after Johnny Depp had legal problems.

The actor also said that Warner does not lose sight of Depp and that he could return to interpret Gellert Grindelwaldgood news for those fans who were shocked by the departure of Johnny from the magical world.

Mads Mikkelsen assured that he is a great follower of the work he does Johnny Depp in all his films, so this decision does not conflict with him.

‘Obviously, well, now the course has changed, by winning the lawsuit, the legal problem, so let’s see if it comes back. I may. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he is an amazing actor,’ assured the leading actor of the Danish film ‘Drunk’.

​ The controversies behind ‘Fantastic Beasts’

The possible return of Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald it is just one of the problems that afflicts the trilogy released in the cinema, since the production has been full of various bumps along the way

One of them is the problems in which Ezra Miller has been involved, from the alleged violence against an older adult in Miami to her recent public apology for all his acts.

Furthermore, adding to the list of complications, we find that Warner He is still not sure if he will give continuity to this saga because the box office figures barely enough to recover the investment.

Notably Warner or Johnny Depp have talked about this possible return to the movies of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ so far.

