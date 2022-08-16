Mads Mikkelsen opens the door for Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Fantastic Beasts’

Can Johnny Depp return fantastic animals? Well, the actor who replaced him, Mads Mikkelsenleft the door open on that possibility and, as expected, social networks went crazy.

But let’s go easy, what exactly did the artist who now gives life say Gellert Grindelwald in the film saga that is inspired by the universe created by the writer JK Rowling.

Mikkelsen attended the Sarajevo Film Festival to receive the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award for his outstanding contribution to the art of cinema, there he had a long conversation with representatives of the press.

One of the questions was about his recent participation in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets and what his experience was like when he had to replace an actor of the stature and popularity of Depp.

“It was very intimidating obviously, well now the course has changed, he won the lawsuit, the court case, so let’s see if it comes back. He could. I’m a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job. Having said that, he couldn’t copy it. There was no way he could just copy it, because it’s so much of him. It would be creative suicide.

So we had to think of something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between me and him. Then yes, it was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but also very stubborn. I did not interact with them too much, but I could understand why they broke their hearts, “replied the actor famous for his television portrayal of Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

Johnny Depp was kicked out of this and other projects after his then-wife, Amber Heardpublicly accused him of being a batterer and abuser of women in an op-ed published in The Washington Post in 2018.

Recently, Depp won a trial against Heard, where the jury determined that she had defamed himalthough both had had reprehensible and toxic behavior during their relationship.

After this verdict, Depp’s career has gained strength again and his return to sagas such as Pirates of the Caribbean either fantastic animals; however, they have only been rumours.

What we do know officially is that the return of Johnny Depp will be on a king tape Louis XVeven the first image of the actor characterized as the monarch has already been released.