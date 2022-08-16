Madonna’s 64 years: new album, biopic and a particular self-gift

“They are beautiful! I love them”, was the reaction of Jimmy Fallon when madonna A few days ago, she showed him her new veneers for her teeth, decorated with diamonds and designed by herself. “I have horrible teeth so, since it is almost my birthday, I have given them to me”, commented the queen of pop who today, August 16, turns 64an age that, a few decades ago, seemed unattainable in the world of pop.

“Will You Still Love Me When I’m 64?” The Beatles wondered at Sgt. Pepper’s at a time when the average lifespan for teen idols was 27. Today, at that age, Madonna doesn’t seem to be afraid that her audience has stopped loving her. Quite the contrary.

In May of this year the artist signed up for the NFT craze and released a 3D image of her vagina giving birth to a tree, butterflies, and a robotic centipede. A few weeks ago, the remix of break my soul of Beyonce, which had the collaboration of Madonna and that the African-American artist thanked by sending her a bouquet of flowers with an emotional card in which, among other things, she said: «Thank you, Queen. You are a true masterpiece.”

To all this has been added a few days ago Party which she organized at Discoasis, a rolling disco located in Central Park, attended by friends, fans and collaborators of the artist such as Nile Rogers, member of the group Chic and producer Like a Virgin. The reason for the celebration was the next appearance of Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, the new album by Madonna in which the 50 number ones she has achieved throughout her career are compiled. Since holidayspublished in 1983, until I Don’t Search I Findlaunched in 2020, and which make the Italian-American the first and only artist with fifty number ones on a single Billboard chart.

Available on digital platforms from the next August 19, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones —which will have a version in three CDs and a limited edition of six LPs on red vinyl that will not even reach the stores because it sold out in pre-sale—it is the first of the projects prepared to commemorate the 40 years of career of Madonna that are fulfilled in 2023.

For this reason, in the coming months the appearance of an album with new songs in which they participate Beyonce, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perryand the reissue of all his workincluding the soundtracks of Who’s that girl?, dick tracy Y avoid. A decision that is not without its importance after the artist confirmed that, unlike what other artists are doing, such as Bob Dylan or Neil Young, she is not willing to part with the rights to her songs because, she defends, they are your work and you want to have maximum control over it.