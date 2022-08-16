Lush ditched social media marketing and is more alive than ever

Lush is a British cosmetics and perfumery brand that closed its Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok channels.

He has been away from social networks for almost a year and the result is surprising.

He’s given up social media marketing, but that doesn’t mean he’s given up marketing.

In December 2019, before the pandemic, several brands decided to pause their presence on social networks. You could still feel the shards of the case Facebook-Cambridge Analytica and the idea was to give up some space in an environment that had become toxic.

One of those companies was Lushthe English brand of cosmetics and perfumery.

In 2020, Lush said it would gradually stop uploading content to social media, not just in Britain, but in every market where it was present.

At first it was thought that Lush would only moderate its presence on the networks, but the truth is that the “blackout” was absolute in most of the channels a year later.

Following the pandemic, in late 2021, Lush said it was stopping uploading content to Instagram, Facebook, Tik Tok and Snapchat.

It only left the brand’s accounts on Twitter and YouTube open and with minimal activity.

The explanation for the blackout was that it wanted to give the consumer “secure environments” for communication, and social networks did not offer it.

In Spain, for example, the brand made a last post titled “In a better place.”

The text that accompanies the title reads: “In a better place. In the bathtub with a good book; pampering yourself with a mask and tea; or enjoying some fresh air. We invite you to be in a better place for your mental health. We want to connect with you in places that take care of you and your well-being.”

Lush left the social media marketing and so it went

Today, more than two years after the first announcement and almost 10 months after the “blackout”, the result is not bad,

The first thing to recognize is that Lush did not go bankrupt. None of that, it continues to exist and earn money, although not as much.

An important fact is that the fact of leaving the networks is in line with the brand image that Lush sells: a company committed to society and that also offers sustainable products.

Karen Huxley, global PR of the brand, told BI regarding the results: “If we knew that an ingredient was harmful to health, we would not include it in our products. In the same way, we know that some platforms are potentially dangerous for young people, we cannot ignore it.

According to the BI, Lush will give up some money for the social media blackout. Some calculations speak of around US$13 million.

Although he also says that it is a very complicated number to estimate because the conflict between Ukraine and Russia altered the metrics for this year.

Likewise, the brand does not expect to lose money in 2022.

Lush Marketing

Not running a campaign social media marketing Doesn’t mean I don’t do marketing.

lush keep doing marketingalthough in a different way.

For example, as we explained, keep using YouTube and Twitter; and I add LinkedIn and Pinterest. Why? Depending on the brand, because the rules of the game on these networks are different. “In Youtube they do not use the same algorithms as Facebook and Instagram”, they say from Lush.

In addition, they continue to pay the collaboration of influencers.

And a key fact: they rely on their mobile app, from where they centralize all communications with the consumer.

There they dump most of the content, their catalogs and the experiential marketing strategy based on physical and online stores.

