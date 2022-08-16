Lovely! Alisha Lehmann falls in love with Aston Villa on the beach

Birmingham, England.- Alisha Lehmann ended her week on the beach by sharing in the last hours of this Friday, July 15, a photo with her teammate, Sarah Maylin, from their airplane seats. Both players will return to birmingham after sharing some admirable postcards in paradise, where they were complicit in spending an unforgettable morning, afternoon and evening after an exhausting season in the england soccer.

The soccer players who militate in the Aston Villa Women they were very happy to live this pleasant adventure that lasted the first five days of the week. Of course, they would have wanted their partners to make the trip as well, however, each one of them had fun in all those prestigious places, which reserved the best for two great football fans, who, with their particular way of carrying the ball, they fall in love with the fans of the club as well as with the rest of the social networks.

Alisha Lehman She was very beautiful as always, however on this last day of the trip she decided to use her sweetest outfit that made her shine much more than in her last days on the beach, so much so that her partner, Douglas Luisfelt an even deeper love than he perceives for the front of the Switzerland Women’s National Team, who dedicated a story to her gallant, before boarding the plane. “I miss you Douglas Luiz,” reads his Instagram story.

Alisha Lehmann falls in love on the beach

Instagram alishalehmann7

The 23-year-old blonde added a photograph where she is seen in front of her partner, in a selfie, in which they combine their clothes in white and denote the chemistry that exists between the two. Alisha will hug him again after going through the tourist areas and dazzling her with her beautiful figure, today with a black blouse with straps and ‘mini shorts’. That smile on her beautiful face made users be surprised, much more when enjoying a delicious coconut water.

It was certainly a pleasant and enjoyable week for Alisha Lehmann and Sarah Mayling. Now each one will think fully about the following Aston Villa Women’s training sessions, because the 2022-23 season will start in a short time, which is what the fans want to happen as soon as possible, because they are so eager to see the Swiss score goals with each leg and for aerial play, just as she did in the last contest to be the most acclaimed by the English team.