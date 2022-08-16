López-Gatell warns about clinics in pharmacies

Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, affirmed this Tuesday that the clinics that are in pharmacies are a “great deception”, since he accused that their sole purpose is sell drugs and not attending major health problems.

On the Tuesday of Health Pulse and in front of President López Obrador, the undersecretary pointed out that the doctors of these clinics cannot attend to or resolve illnesses or ailments, such as diabetes, hypertension or heart disease, for which he warned that the health and life of the people who come to these offices are in danger.

“When this is analyzed in a timely manner, it can be seen that it is actually a great deception, in what sense? The offices adjacent to the pharmacy do not solve the major health problemsmaybe they solve a little flu, a headache, a diarrhea, a short-term health problem that affects the mainly healthy population, but someone who has diabetes, hypertension, or a chronic lung or heart disease as a great amount of the Mexican population, these clinics are not going to solve it and could even endanger their health and life, and that is very important to keep in mind,” he warned.

At the National Palace, the Undersecretary of Health pointed out that investigations by the National Institute of Public Health have documented how consultations have increased in these spaces, since “a quarter of the consultations that occurred in 2012 (it was there) and the third part now with Covid occurred in offices adjacent to pharmacies”.

In the Treasury room, the undersecretary Hugo Lopez–Gatell He pointed out the precarious conditions in which the medical personnel work in these offices, since he accused that they have temporary contracts, they do not have Social SecurityIn addition, they have the pressure of being sales agents and prescribing medicines that are available at the pharmacy to their patients.

“Why do we say that it is an inconvenient matter? The working conditions of the medical staff, doctors and doctors in general are young people who work in these offices are very precarious conditions, there is a whole issue of labor justice, of non-compliance with laws related to working conditions that could be being systematically violated in these offices.

He recalled that in some offices of this type, people infected with Covid were improperly prescribed antibiotics and steroids “which caused complications, and even death.”

