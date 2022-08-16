Long weekend on Netflix: 5 most watched movies

Although there are already many Netflix releases during August, some stand out from the rest. In this note, we tell you the most viewed movies this week

Like every month, in August Netflix presented new movie releases, thus adding more productions to its catalog.

Between the premieres This month they include Los Ladrones: the true story of the robbery of the century, an Argentine documentary film that reveals through exclusive interviews how the most famous bank robbery in Argentina was carried out. While for fans of vampire slayer movies, there is Day Shift, with Jamie Foxx.

Now, a long weekend is coming, and what better than dedicating a few hours to the premieres. To know what to see the next days we tell you what are the 5 most watched movies on netflix during this week of August, according to the specialized portal Flix Patrol, and that are setting a trend among users.

The 5 most watched movies on Netflix this week

1. Broken Hearts

Despite their many differences, Cassie (Sofia Carson), a struggling songwriter, and Luke (Nicholas Galitzine), a Marine with a troubled past, agree to marry only to share the benefits of military service. But when tragedy knocks on his door, the boundaries between reality and appearance become increasingly blurred. Wounded hearts is already number one among the most viewed series this week on Netflix,



2.Carter

A man wakes up remembering nothing. Directed by a voice through a device in his ear, embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue a little girl.

Starring: Joo Won, Lee Sung-jae, and Jeong So-ri.



3. Pipe

In this third and final installment, Manuela Pipa Pelari (Luisana Lopilato) is no longer the same. The tough and brave woman who survived her passing by the Police by breaking the rules and keeping dark secrets decided to change her life. After leaving her job as an investigator and setting trafficker Cornelia Villalba free, she took a nosedive. Her aunt, Alicia Pelari, rescues her and takes her to La Quebrada, a small town in northern Argentina where she has lived isolated for years. Until the appearance of a corpse of hers drags her, again, to the places from which she thought she had escaped from her.



4. Wedding Season

Pressured by their parents to find a partner, Asha and Ravi pretend to go out together for a summer.but the plan turns against them when love begins to be born.

Starring: Pallavi Sharda, Suraj Sharma and Arianna Afsar.



5. Flight

He managed to make an emergency landing on the passenger plane he was piloting, and for this the public acclaims him, but investigation shows there’s something shady about the hero.

Starring: Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, and Kelly Reilly.