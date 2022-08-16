Loli Arango, the sister of Alfonso Herrera in the telenovela ‘Rebelde’, is already 27 years old: this is what the actress and singer looks like | Famous

It has been 18 years since celebrities such as Alfonso Herrera, Anahí, Maite Perroni, Dulce María and Angelique Boyer rose to fame with this successful Mexican program, therefore, their fans wonder what has become of little Loli Arango, to whom he gave life the actress Tessa Ia.

Tessa Ía acted as Loli, Miguel Arango’s sister, in ‘Rebelde’

At just 9 years old, the daughter of actress Nailea Norvind began in the world of entertainment, this as the younger sister of the handsome Miguel Arango, whom Alfonso Herrera played.

In a talk for the program ‘Ñam, ñam’, published on the YouTube channel ‘Casa Comedy TV’ on May 3, 2019, the artist revealed what working on the acclaimed project meant to her.

“It felt nice, because I did like it, I mean, I liked acting. It’s playing the princess, the firefighter, you know,” the star stressed.

Previously, during a talk with Televisión UNAM on March 23, 2018, the actor narrated how he developed his taste for the artistic field.

“Obviously the most immediate is my mother who is an actress, so my childhood was on sets and locations and behind the scenes. In fact, when I was in the theater, in her dressing room, we always had a designated area for me and my sister Naian. (…) Then we made representations of the works that my mother did, ”she asserted.

Tessa Ía has a long career as an actress

After becoming Loli, Tessa spent some years away from the screen; however, she returned to the stage in 2008, when she joined the cast of ‘The Burning Plain’, where she shared credits with celebrities such as Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lawrence, José María Yazpik and John Corbett.

A short time later, in 2011, Camila Sodi’s sister also starred in the movie ‘After Lucía’, which was directed by Michel Franco.

Since then, the successes for the actress have not stopped and she has worked on projects such as the film ‘Camino a Marte’ and the series ‘Desenfrenadas’, ‘Narcos México’ and ‘De brutas, nada’, where she played Cristina.

Tessa Ía is also a successful singer

Beyond her career as a movie and television star, the now 27-year-old has shown her talent as a singer, and with songs like ‘Chimeras’, ‘Acicalame’ and ‘Superestrella de la Botella’ she has stolen the affection of her fans. followers, who closely follow their future projects.

In her social networks, Tessa’s fans do not hesitate to leave loving comments in which they point out how much they like her music.

“What a good song”, “Tessa, your songs are my prayers”, “A true work of art”, “What a talented woman”, “Excellent song”, “Your songs are the best thing in life” and “Perfect” , are just some of the messages.

Tessa Ía is a star in networks: her photos conquer Instagram

Through her profile, the Mexican does not hesitate to share some snapshots of her best moments, fun adventures and even charming outfits. For example, in August 2022, she posted a series of ‘selfies’ in which she showed off her look.

“My God”, “So beautiful”, “How beautiful”, “You are my crush”, “I love you”, “Linda” and “The most beautiful”, are the comments that her fans wrote at the bottom of the portraits.

Previously, on March 21, 2021, the star posted a photograph accompanied by her mother, which adds more than 70 thousand likes from her fans, who assured that they are “fantastic actresses”.