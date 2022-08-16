lives in Peru, was a police officer and became a phenomenon in social networks

Will Smith is one of the most important Hollywood actors, both for his multiple jobs and for the controversy at the last Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock.

What the actor of men in black does not suspect is that he has a double in Venezuela, who looks a lot like him, his name is Yhasual Avila and caused a stir on social media.

Ávila, although he is Venezuelan, lives in Peru and was confused several times with the American actor, something he takes advantage of.







Will Smith has a double in Peru of Venezuelan origin.



The life of Yhasual Ávila, the Venezuelan double of Will Smith

Due to their resemblance, hundreds of people took photos and videos with Ávila that went viral on social networks. The truth is that the image of her became popular all over the world.

From its recognition and popularity, Ávila walks through the streets of Lima characterized as the characters of Will Smith that marked the popular imagination with fire.

However, Will Smith’s stunt double before he became famous on social media, In his native Venezuela he was a motorized police officer.

Ávila told in a radio interview that they always told him he was identical to Will Smith. Even when he was dedicated to being a police officer they called him the “Bad Boy” this because of the movie “bad boys (Two rogue policemen)”.

Due to his success in Peru, Ávila created a TikTok account with the name of ‘Will Smith’s Officer Double‘, which has about 50 thousand followers.







Will Smith’s double through the streets of Peru.



Ávila takes his resemblance to the Hollywood star as extra work, in fact he tries to replicate even the smallest detail of his wardrobe.

He dedicates special attention to his suits or caps, following the style of each character of the star. In addition, there are several viral videos where she can be seen dancing, imitating choreographies that circulate on social networks.

In the streets of Lima, Ávila is accompanied by a friend and partner, who helps him with the music for the choreography so that he can carry out his work.. In addition, he records it and takes photos with people who, for a fee, can take a photo with Will Smith’s double.







The Venezuelan Will Smith. The double was a motorized police officer in Venezuela. He is now a street artist.



The coordinates to find Will Smith’s double in Lima

Ávila works in Gamarra, located in the district of La Victoria. He is also usually in the tourist places of downtown Lima, such as Calle Capón, Plaza San Martín, Jirón de la Unión, Central Market, and other streets near the area.

Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock

In July, four after Will Smith famously slapped Chris Rock, the actor posted a video on his official Instagram account, where he apologizes for his “unacceptable behavior” and offers his colleague to talk “whenever you want.”

Among other things, he said “I feel like shit” in the video, his first public and forceful audiovisual apology after the event that occurred at the Oscar gala. Previously, Smith had made only a tepid apology in an Instagram message the day after the event.

“I contacted Chris and the message he got back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is he will.. So I’ll tell you, Chris, I apologize. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here when you’re ready to talk.”

