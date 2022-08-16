Lio Rush plays with the possibility of returning to WWE

Since he was named WWE’s new creative chief, Triple H it was marked as an objective to reinforce the main roster. To do this, he has chosen to recover former superstars of the company fired by the previous management. Since then we have seen the return of dakota kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Dexter lumis Y hit-row. However, various media assure that the company still hopes to add several more names to that list.

One of them could be Lio Rush, or at least This is how the fighter insinuated this afternoon after publishing the following photograph on his Twitter accountwhere it appears next to bobby lashley. In this sense, it should be remembered that Rush was manager and partner of the current United States Champion during his journey on the main WWE roster.



Lio Rush debuted in WWE as part of NXT in 2017. Following his promotion to the main roster, the wrestler was paired with Lashley, becoming his manager. However, in April 2020 he was released from the company as part of budget cuts initiated by the company due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the rumors also pointed out that several problems of the fighter in backstage would have contributed to his departure.

Later, he would debut in All Elite Wrestlingspecifically in Double or Nothing 2021. However, his stay with Tony Khan’s company was intermittent, until his contract finally expired at the beginning of the year. His last match as a professional wrestler took place at the end of January, at the event Battle Of Los Angeles 2022.

Meanwhile, during an interview given to wrestling inc. Last June, Rush declared that he is open to returning to WWE. “I think situations change, I think values ​​and actions go up,” said the fighter. “I think people like money; I think people like making money and ultimately this is what it comes down to when it comes to business. So no, I don’t rule out anything“.

