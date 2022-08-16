Leonardo DiCaprio’s Foundation donated millions of dollars to a law firm that handled lawsuits against oil companies, television reveals | International | News

The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation (LDF)who fights for environmentally inclusive policiesfunneled grants through a dark money group that then transferred them to a law firm leading lawsuits against oil companies for alleged climate change hoaxes, according to US media revelations.

An analysis of the foundation’s digital correspondence revealed that he was a “key supporter” of the law firm Sher Edling, whose claims have been backed by climate organizations such as the Collective Action Fund for Responsibility, Resilience and Adaptation. This, in turn, is financed by the ‘dark’ money group Resources Legacy Fund (RLF).

Financial support contributed by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation to the law firm amounts to $5.2 million dollars between 2017 and 2020based on emails reviewed by Fox NewsDigital.

The lawsuits that Sher Edling has filed against the oil companies are based on the premise of misleading the public about climate change and they ask them for responsibility for the rise in sea level. The states that are part of the plaintiffs are: Delaware, Minnesota, Rhode Island, and cities, including New York. City, Washington DC, San Francisco, Baltimore and Honolulu.

According to Fox News Digital and email screenshots, the philanthropist Dan Emmett and the climate teacher Ann Carlson discussed about Chuck Savittthe director of strategic client relations at Sher Edling who enlisted Emmett’s help.

The evidence also refers to Terry Tamminenwho served as executive director of the LDF in 2017 and mention that the law firm has previously received help from the foundation.

“I wanted to let you know that on Monday we filed the first three lawsuits backed by the Class Action Fund,” reads an email from Savitt, Sher Endling’s representative. “These precedent-setting cases require that 37 of the world’s leading fossil fuel companies take responsibility for the devastating damage that is sea level risecaused by its greenhouse gas emissions, is having on coastal communities.”

On its website, the foundation announced the grant of $20 million for climate causes, in a post that has been deleted. In 2018, during a conference at Yale University, DiCaprio said he felt “proud to support the work of more than 100 organizations in the country and abroad. These grantees are active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests, and endangered species for future generations, and addressing the urgent existential challenges of climate change.”

While it is not known how much money the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation gave to RLF, of the $20 million announced in 2017, $3,573,562 were assigned to the ‘Climate Program’the category in which the Collective Action Fund was found.

Michael Krauss, a law professor at George Mason University, spoke with Forbes magazine about the ethical basis of grants: “Can a nonprofit organization channel donations to a for-profit law firm that has already determined a way different from compensation?” Krauss wrote.

“Can a law firm, which could become fabulously rich on a contingent basis, ethically accept funding that is paid whether or not the client prevails?” he questioned.

foxnews He posted that he has tried to contact DiCaprio and officials at his organization with no response.

Leonardo DiCaprio in Ecuador

The actor has been no stranger to climate struggles in Ecuadorwith a statement issued in February of this year congratulating the president William Lasso for his decision to expand the marine reserve of the Galapagos Islands.

“From the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation we celebrate the decision of the Ecuadorian Government to expand the maritime reserve of the Galapagos Islands by an additional 60,000 square kilometers to the existing ones, made last Thursday, January 13, 2022″

On another occasion, DiCaprio advocated for the rights of the Los Cedros Protected Forest, in Cotacachi, Imbabura, calling the event a “historic victory for nature in Ecuador.” The organization Rain Forest Concern responded to his comment on social networks stating: “We have worked with Los Cedros for years and we are very happy with this result. Los Cedros is an incredible place with many threatened species and it needs to be protected.”

The activist also started a petition in 2020 for Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Ecuador to form a corridor for the protection of the Pacific marine areas that correspond to them. (YO)