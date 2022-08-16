Leonardo DiCaprio could have been James Dean: this is the biopic that was never shot and that would have been a success



Michael Mann wanted to make a biopic of Dean and the protagonist of ‘Titanic’ was the perfect actor for it



‘Heat’ Movie Director Says DiCaprio’s Performance Was Incredible



The problem that prevented DiCaprio from landing the role was his youth.

Do you remember the movie ‘Heat’? The 1995 crime film, written, produced and directed by Michael Mann and starring Al Pacino Y Robert DeNiro Y Val Kilmer? Well, its director is working on a second part, and has already released the novel on which it would be based.

It was during the presentation of said written sequel when the director, who currently wheel a biopic of Enzo Ferrari with Adam Driver, when he has remembered another film project that would have been one of the great films of his career.

In an interview with deadline, Mann has recalled how in the early 1990s he planned to direct a biopic about the legendary actor James Dean. The most curious fact: Leonardo DiCaprio would have been the protagonist.

actor james deanCord Press

Dean, Referent

The figure of James Dean is almost a myth. The Hollywood actor who died in a car accident at the age of just 24 in 1955, left behind great film classics such as ‘Giant’, ‘Rebel Without a Cause’ Y ‘East of Eden’.

His career served as an inspiration for a new generation of actors who wanted to play like him, with sensitivity and overwhelming versatility for the time. Also director Mann was a big fan. In 1993, he wanted to create the actor’s biopic and was quite clear that Leonardo DiCaprio was the perfect one to bring the star to life.

Leonardo Di Caprio, in the movie “Romeo + Juliet” from 1996Cord Press

“The James Dean thing was very strange. We were like ‘who the hell could play James Dean?’ And I found someone who could do it, but he was too young. It was Leo. We did a pretty amazing test. He must have been about 19 years old at the time.”says the director of ‘Hunter’.

Too young

At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was very young, too young for the role. We’re talking about the ’90s, when DiCaprio had wowed critics with ‘This Boy’s Life’ and ‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?’, and was establishing himself as a superstar.

“From my point of view, he had it all. It was brilliant. He would turn his face in one direction and we would see James Dean, and then he would turn his face in another direction no longer, he was a young boy,” he explains.

Leonardo Di Caprio, in 2002 in the movie “Catch me if you can”Cord Press

Since I couldn’t find someone better than DiCpario, Mann decided to put aside this project and start focusing on others, like ‘Heat’. “Three years later, Leo was already absolutely perfect. And, out of respect for me, he never made the movie.”

Although DiCaprio did not play Dean, since years later he was James Franco in 2001 the one who got into his shoes, with the telefilm ‘James Dean: An Invented Life’, the actor starred in other great films such as ‘Romeo + Juliet’and in 1997 the film that established him as a star, ‘Titanic’.