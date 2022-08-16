Leonardo DiCaprio almost played James Dean!

Leonardo DiCaprio was going to star in the James Dean biopic, but the director ended up scrapping the project

james dean was one of the most important actors in the film industry of the 1950s thanks to hits like East of Eden, Rebel Without a Cause Y Giant. Unfortunately, the actor died at twenty four years old in a car accident and went down in history as one of the young Hollywood icons to die prematurely.

Since then, the short life of Dean has been narrated on screen in a biopic starring James Franco released in 2001 and by Dane DeHaan in Life in 2015. However, the director Michael Mann revealed to Deadline that Leonardo Dicaprio he was right to play the celebrated actor, but he was still very young when the project was in development.

“That was very strange about James Dean. It was a brilliant script. And then who the hell could play James Dean? And I found a guy who could play him, but he was too young. He was Leo. We did a screen test which is quite amazing. I think he must have been 19 years old at the time.” Michael Mann

Although the talent of the young actor was notorious, Mann explained that they could not achieve the look they were looking for with Leo, because according to the director Leo “It was brilliant. He’d turn his face one way and we’d see a vision of James Dean, then he’d turn the other way and we’d be like, no, he’s a young guy.” Finally, he defined that meeting as a way “respectful that Leo undid the biopic we thought.”

Leonardo DiCaprio managed to stand out his career

Although James Dean’s film was not completed with the actor, Leonardo DiCaprio managed to rise to fame in the 1990s for films such as What’s Eating Gilbert Grape from 1993, Romeo + Juliet by Baz Luhrmann in 1996 and titanica by James Cameron in 1997.

He is currently one of the most recognized and acclaimed directors in the industry, who after an arduous fight and five nominations was recognized with the Oscar for his work in The Revenant in 2016 and earning another nomination in 2020 for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Coming soon, leonardo dicaprio stars Killers of The Flower Moonof Martin Scorsese, which will hit theaters next year. While Michael Mann is working on transforming his tape Heat from 1995 in a “big and ambitious movie”, which will take place before and after the original film.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think?