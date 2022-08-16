Lenier Mesa will be in Fast and Furious 10

the cuban singer Lenier Table will debut on the big screen in nothing more and nothing less than in the new installment of one of the biggest franchises in the film industry: Fast and Furious.

The interpreter of “How I pay you”, signed by the Cuban-American Pitbull, will be present twice in the tenth part of the saga, since his music will be part of the soundtrack but he will also act in the film, reported Wake up America.

Lenier will follow in the footsteps of other Latino urban artists, such as Don Omar and Tego Calderón, who participated in various installments with their characters as Santos and Leo; Romeo Santos, who appears in the seventh part, and Cardi B, Ozuna and Bad Bunny who joined the cast of the ninth film.

Last year, Lenier surprised with a photograph in which he was seen sharing at Vin Diesel’s housemain star of Fast and Furiousand thanked him for his “guidance and friendship”.

Lenier is unstoppable this 2022. Just in the last month, he obtained gold record for his song “The Blessing”along with Farruko, and premiered as presenter at the Youth Awards that were held in Puerto Rico.

The singer was a few months ago in iTunes Top Latin Hits along with Bad Bunny and Karol G, for his famous song “How I pay you”.

